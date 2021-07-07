National promotion to vaccinate children over 12 years old in time for school this summer





In San Diego County, nearly 67% of all targeted San Diego are fully vaccinated, while only 35.3% of San Diego aged 12 to 17 years are fully vaccinated.

San Diego County, CA — The White House is launching a new "door-to-door sale" to immunize Americans with a focus on young people. Children between the ages of 12 and 18 have lower immunization rates than most other age groups in the country. This trend is also seen in San Diego. Parents who have not yet vaccinated their children over the age of 12 are strongly advised to vaccinate this summer. The sooner the better. This is so that you can get full immunity by the time you return to school directly later this year. "Millions of Americans have not yet been vaccinated or protected, which puts their communities at risk," Biden said on Tuesday. The majority of eligible people who have not yet been vaccinated are young people. In San Diego County, nearly 67% of all targeted San Diego are fully vaccinated, but according to the latest figures released by the county, only 35.3% of San Diego aged 12 to 17 years are vaccinated. I will. As part of its promotion, the federal government will vaccinate pediatricians and other health care providers who see young people with the goal of providing complete immunization to young people aged 12-18 before the beginning of the school year. We are strengthening our efforts. Dr. Howard Smart, Chairman of the Pediatrics Department of the Sharp Reese Steely Medical Group, said: He said that every fall, children become infected with all kinds of viruses, including COVID. "They can give it to each other, they can take it home and give it to younger siblings under the age of 12, who have not yet been vaccinated," Dr. Smart told News 8. .. Sharp Rees-Stealy will provide the vaccine at the pediatrician's clinic as early as next Monday to make the vaccine more accessible as the vaccine "superstation" has been closed throughout the county. "We don't want to miss an opportunity," Dr. Smart added. "If they are in front of us and they want a vaccine … we want to have it right there for them." If you haven't done so already, get vaccinated. It's the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variant. Let's get rid of this virus completely. pic.twitter.com/wMfP6yAnFV -President Biden (@POTUS) July 7, 2021 Health officials said vaccination of teens is more important than ever as the epidemic of Delta variants progresses. "We probably see more cases, and more cases mean more results, so we want to immunize as many people as possible without catching the virus," said Dr. Smart. "And the only way to do that is to vaccinate." Please note that for ages 12-17, only 2-shot Pfizer vaccines are licensed. Pfizer also states that it plans to apply for an emergency permit for children aged 5 to 11 as early as September.

