Monroe reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, but PA cases are stable
Pennsylvania reported new cases of 1,256 coronaviruses in the week ending Sunday, starting from 1,238 in the previous week for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Pennsylvania ranks 44th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased 10.4% from the previous week, with 92,148 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country’s population, Pennsylvania had 1.36% of the country’s case last week.
Nationwide, 28 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.
In many places, no cases and deaths were reported around July 4, so these cases shift to the next week, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons.
As of Tuesday, July 6, two new cases were reported in Monroe, but there were no new virus-related deaths.
Monroe County reported 18 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 19 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 14,841 cases and 321 deaths have been reported.
According to the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, Monroe identified eight fewer cases than the week of June 18th to June 24th during the latest seven-day monitoring period from June 25th to July 1st. Did.
The PCR percent positive rate in Monroe County is slightly higher than the federal average of 1.1%, 1.4%.
Even if mask obligations are reduced and many return to normal summer activities such as trips to the Pocono Raceway and July 4th gatherings, the number of cases appears to be lower, but medical care. Experts still ask people to take shots.
“We are always ready for what the pandemic throws on our path. Our numbers are certainly declining, but we recognize that the pandemic is continuing. I. Protect our community and get people vaccinated, “said Dr. Timothy Friel, director of medicine at the Lehigh Valley Health Network. “The national and international experience is the same. Areas with the highest vaccination rates have the greatest reduction in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Fulton, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties. Overall, the newest case was added in Philadelphia County, with 327 cases. Allegheny County, 78 cases. Montgomery County was 52. Weekly cases increased in 31 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.
Pennsylvania ranks ninth in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 63.1% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 54.9%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.
In the week ending Sunday, Pennsylvania reported an additional 157,391 vaccinations, including a 73,006 initial dose. Last week, the state received 206,112 vaccinations, including 87,633 initial doses. Overall, Pennsylvania reported a total dose of 13,973,249 doses.
As of Tuesday, Monroe County reported that of the 170,271 population, 11,242 were partially compensated and 70,473 were fully compensated.
Throughout Pennsylvania, cases decreased in 29 counties, with the highest in Burks, Chester, and Luzerne counties.
In Pennsylvania, 55 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 85 people were reported dead.
In Pennsylvania, a total of 1,217,389 people have been coronavirus-positive and 27,706 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,717,567 people are positive and 605,526 are dead.
USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..
