How Antibodies Can Cause Rare Blood Clots After Some COVID-19 Vaccinations





Some COVID-19 vaccines are associated with dangerous but very rare blood clots. Small studies are now revealing new details about how these clots are formed. Vaccine-induced Antibodies attach to proteins involved in blood coagulation Researchers spurred platelets to form blood clots on July 7, similar to what the anticoagulant heparin does. Nature.. Researchers already knew that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Johnson & Johnson And AstraZeneca Can sometimes cause the body Makes antibodies that attach to a protein called platelet factor 4, Or PF4 causes platelets to form blood clots (SN: 4/13/21; SN: 4/7/21; SN: 4/16/21). The vaccine-induced condition is similar to that of heparin, an anticoagulant that can also attach to PF4. When heparin binds to proteins, it attacks the bound molecules of the immune system of some people. This is an counterintuitive condition called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, which is characterized by coagulation. Sign up for the latest coronavirus news and research emails In light of these similarities, it was still unclear whether antibodies induced by heparin therapy or the COVID-19 vaccine used the same mechanism to stimulate platelet coagulation. Angela Huynh and colleagues, platelet immunologists at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, found 10 patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and a COVID-19 vaccine-induced clot (a condition called vaccine-induced immunothrombotic platelet hypoplasia). We analyzed PF4 recognition antibodies from 5 patients in Japan. Or VITT. Immune proteins in VITT patients are attached to PF4 spots similar to heparin, suggesting that heparin and the COVID-19 vaccine coagulate blood in a similar manner. When it comes to coagulation, researchers say PF4-binding antibodies may not be all. Knowing how blood clots form can help treat blood clots. Public health authorities Vaccine benefits For COVID-19, it far outweighs the risk of rare coagulation (SN: 4/23/21).

