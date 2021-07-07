As Delta variants spread, parts of the United States are demanding more COVID restrictions, masking

As a delta variant of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The virus spreads all over the world America, Some parts of the U.S. are promoting takeaway health Even for vaccinated people, measures from the peak of the pandemic, such as wearing a mask.

No jurisdiction has yet re-enacted mask requirements or other similar obligations, and some state officials say evidence now suggests that it is not necessary. However, other jurisdictions have warned that the first Delta variant found in India may require a withdrawal from pandemic health measures. And some individuals explicitly ask for a mask obligation.

Los Angeles County said in a statement last week, “Because of the increasing circulation of highly infectious delta variants, the Los Angeles County Public Health Service masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure, regardless of vaccination status. It is highly recommended to wear it. ” ..

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health, found that the vaccine was “very effective” in protecting against delta mutants. However, she added, “wearing a mask remains an effective tool for reducing infection, especially indoors where the virus can easily spread by inhalation of aerosols released by infected individuals.” It was.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Epidemiologist of the US Government, also encourages vaccinated people to wear masks when they are in low-vaccination areas.he Said He was vaccinated on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, and there is a “just cause” to wear a mask in areas where vaccination rates are low. “There is no such thing as 100%,” he added.

However, other experts have exaggerated concerns about delta variants and that returning to strict health measures can be detrimental. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University of Medicine told Fox News that guidance like Los Angeles “sends the wrong message” to raise vaccination levels.

McCulley said of the Delta variant, “40-60% highly contagious, but the COVIDs of all variants circulate at very low levels in the population. The only people to worry about are immunity. Some people do not have it. Through vaccination or natural immunity. “

“At this point, everyone at risk had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” continued McCulley. “People without immunity choose to do so at their own risk.”

Markary added that the first reason for COVID restrictions in early 2020 is not to prevent all infections, but to prevent hospitals from running out of control. “It’s no longer a problem … we have to look at things,” Markary said.

The Fauci and Ferrer statements follow the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation that vaccinated people continue to wear masks.

“Even if vaccinated, this remains very important,” WHO Executive Director Mariangela Shimao said at a press conference last month on masking and other measures. “People can’t be relieved just because they took it twice.”

Other parts of the United States are leaning towards stronger recommendations for public health measures, especially in crowded situations. Among them is Illinois.

“Access and use of Illinois vaccines has lifted capacity limits during Phase 5 of the Illinois Restoration Program,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker last week. “But it’s essential to remember that this doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.”

“Israel, the world leader in vaccination, has reinstated its obligations for indoor masks and other mitigations, given that fully vaccinated adults will be infected with the delta mutant,” Pritzker added. It was. “I wanted to wear a mask today … I recommend that you bring a mask with you when you leave home every day, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not.”

Virginia has no mandate for masks, but the Deputy Director of the Epidemiology Department recommends that vaccinated people continue to wear masks. WRIC..And at least for now, the states necessary Everyone in the school should continue to wear the mask “regardless of vaccination status”.

Others were more candid with their professional masking calls.

Dr. Shad Marvasti of the University of Arizona School of Medicine-Phoenix said Yahoo Finance Regaining the obligation of the mask is a “good idea”. “We don’t want to wait until after the fact and get caught up in this already in front of us when we find out that the mask works,” the doctor said.

The National Education Association also reviewed a resolution from Oakland, California last week. This is representative of Mark Airgood, who seeks compulsory vaccinations at school, wearing masks, and increasing social distance. Although the resolution was defeated, direct guidance to students in the fall reflects sentiment among some who could be at risk without serious pandemic health measures.

“We need to require students not to return to on-site instruction until all students have been vaccinated, especially if the mutation is spreading among young people as quickly as adults. It doesn’t make sense to collect them in one place. ” Airgood said..

Meanwhile, other officials are more skeptical about regaining mask obligations because of the fact that the number of viruses has dropped significantly in the United States.

Dr. Scott Lindquist, an epidemiologist in Washington State, said: King 5 The state has not reimplemented the limit “at this time” because the state is “lowering the rate” using the delta variant. And Michigan officials say they have no plans to re-enforce the restrictions. Detroit News report.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the federal government is not considering implementing new national health measures for US immunization rates.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also advertised the fact that his state is now “really in good shape” in the case of the coronavirus. NJ.com..

“I hope I don’t have to go back,” Murphy added. But he said, “If we have to do, we will obviously do.”