Health News & Top Stories, Cause of Cardiac Arrest, 16 Years Old, Still Investigating Covid-19 Vaccine





Singapore-Covid-19 vaccine may be behind the reason A 16-year-old boy suffered cardiac arrest last week After intense weightlifting sessions at the gym, but there are other possible causes, they are also being investigated. Kenneth Mack, director of medical services in Singapore, said Wednesday (July 7) that the boy lifted almost twice his weight and “did a very good job at the gym.” The boy was also taking some supplements, Mack said. Investigations to determine the cause of cardiac arrest are still underway. “Hospital experts are on the lookout for all the different possibilities, which is one of the possible causes of myocardial inflammation,” says Professor Mak. “It’s probably related to vaccination, but this is one of the few possibilities they’re chasing.” He said that tests such as supplements taken by boys have been conducted to determine the cause of cardiac arrest. However, these tests are time consuming and there is no further information available at this time, he said. Professor Mack answered questions from reporters during a virtual press conference by the Covid-19 Task Force of multiple ministries. The Ministry of Health said on Monday that the 16-year-old had collapsed after a weightlifting session six days after the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech / Cominaticovid-19 vaccine. As on Monday, he was in crisis in the intensive care unit of the National University Hospital (NUH). Meanwhile, following a review of national and international data, the Covid-19 Vaccination Expert Committee and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) reported on Monday that the body was violent after receiving any of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccination doses. Recommended that activities should be avoided. On Wednesday, Professor Mack said the expert committee had taken into account the recently completed HSA data review prior to the boy’s case. “At that time, (HSA) had already determined that there was an increasing signal of myocarditis (myocardial inflammation affecting heart function) among young people,” he said. .. “For the first time, they noticed that some of these cases of myocarditis still occurred after the first vaccination, compared to previous data.” Doctors are advised to carefully monitor patients who report chest pain, shortness of breath, or abnormal heart rate. Professor Mack said it is necessary to investigate the likelihood that these patients will develop myocarditis after vaccination. After reviewing national and international data, the Committee of Experts and the HSA commented that it would be beneficial to provide vaccination to all who are eligible for vaccination, considering the risks and benefits. I added that I have it. Health Minister On Ye Kung said the top priority of the Ministry of Health and hospitals is to ensure the well-being of children, and the results of the survey will be revealed shortly.

