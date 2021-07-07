Can I pay to expedite my second Covid vaccine?

Boris JohnsonMonday’s announcement that Britain plans to complete its roadmap from the blockade on July 19 saw the Prime Minister Draw a line under social distance and forced mask wearing, Employees return to offices and public places to pave the way for abandoning capacity limits despite the increase COVID-19 Case number.

At a press conference in Downing Street, the prime minister needs to “learn to live with” Covid, and despite the projected time limit of 50,000 people a day, it’s “now” to resume. Or never. “According to, 100,000 people rose in the second half of this summer British Medical Association, As new variants continue to emerge.

Without being bound by the skepticism of many prominent scientific advisers, Johnson said it was time to “shift to another regime” for both vaccinated people, from destinations on the amber list. Back Traveler’s quarantine requirements will be immediately discarded in favor of the test if they had both doses Coronavirus Vaccine at least 2 weeks before departure.

Travelers from France, Spain and Greece will be exempt from the current rules and will be announced later this week. Daily mail And Times Already reported the new measures Can start on July 19th..

Following Johnson’s remarks, a new health minister will be on Tuesday Sajid Javid For those who already have both jabs Eliminates the need for self-quarantine If you come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid as of August 16th.

If a person is warned by under existing rules NHS If called by a contact tracer after contacting the app or a positive case, it should be quarantined at home for up to 10 days.

As part of a new “risk-based approach,” Havid told fellow House of Commons ministers that instead of being quarantined, stakeholders are “encouraged to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test immediately.” Told. To provide certainty. “

He also revealed that those who test positive on their own still need to be quarantined “whether or not they have a jab.”

“This new approach means that we can manage the virus in a pandemic-proportional way, while maintaining freedom that is very important to all of us,” said Javid.

Heathrow Airport also on Wednesday to encourage international travel Double jab fast track Through immigrants.

“This pilot can demonstrate that pre-departure and arrival checks of vaccination status can be safely performed at check-in, which allows fully vaccinated passengers to avoid quarantine from 19 July. You can, “said John Holland Kay, who is responsible for the airport. Executive.

All of this means that obvious benefits are beginning to emerge for those who have both jabs. This means that many people can show it off in the NHS app and wait for a second dose to say goodbye to self-isolation. Holiday quarantine.

Although you can’t pay to advance your current booking, Johnson said in a speech on Monday that he reduced the gap between the first and second jabs under the age of 40 from 12 to 8 weeks to reduce the percentage of adults. Announced to increase. The population is inoculated earlier and the winter flu season is approaching in the not too distant future.

In a speech at Commons on Tuesday, Mr. Havid reiterated: “86% of adults in the UK had at least one jab and 64% had two. Further strengthening the vaccine barrier. Dosing intervals under 40 years for 12 to 8 weeks The house tells us that it’s shortened to. This means that every adult should have had the chance to double the jab by mid-September. “

So if you’re in the right age group and already have one jab and have booked a second appointment: Rebookable To move it forward.

Mark Ford, an IT expert working on NHS Digital’s vaccine booking service, has previously tweeted advice on this matter and advised to prioritize new bookings and check availability before canceling existing bookings. I will.

The two jabs may not yet mean the end of the vaccine reservation, but the government is currently considering providing booster immunity to the elderly this fall to further strengthen immunity.

Johnson’s plans may change again as the situation progresses, with confirmation announcements regarding the decision to proceed with the final unlocking phase scheduled for Monday, July 12.

As always in this pandemic, there is little certainty.