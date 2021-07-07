Health
One delta variant, many approaches to masks
You asked. We answered.
Q: Children under the age of 12 in the United States are not yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. How much attention should I pay to my children?
A: “This is what I often think of as a parent of two young children, one and almost four years old, and why I was so worried about lifting the obligation to use indoor masks,” CNN said. Medical analyst Dr. Linawen said.
“I’m not worried about my child or any other unvaccinated children around my or fully vaccinated people, but whether the unvaccinated people are children. I am very worried about being around other people, even adults, who have not been vaccinated.
“The Delta variant is so contagious that there is no room for error. If there are unvaccinated and unvaccinated people around, the unvaccinated person will be infected with Covid. More likely. -19-And it includes children. I continue to encourage unvaccinated people to behave as if they were at high risk because the pandemic is not over. . ”
Top 3 readings of the week
One of the toughest blockades in the world is lifting, but many are afraid to return to normal life
This week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to shift focus from legal requirements to personal responsibilities such as social distance and wearing masks. However, he also issued a harsh warning that “this pandemic is not over yet”, explaining that cases of Covid-19 are still increasing across the UK.
India’s millionaires have become richer while the coronavirus has driven millions into poverty
Vaccine inequality is hurting poor people in Asia and other parts of the world
Top tip
Why the outbreak of Covid-19 in countries using Chinese vaccines does not necessarily mean that firing failed
Hospitals are overwhelming in Mongolia. Over 100 new Covid-19 cases are reported daily in the small archipelago of Seychelles. And in Chile, the national blockade was lifted this week, but the country still reports thousands of daily cases. What connects these countries is that they are primarily injected with Chinese-made coronavirus, each of which completely inoculates more than 50% of the population. And it raised questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Listen to our podcast
..
