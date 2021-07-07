Greater pushes will be made to vaccinate more older people against Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung, Singapore News & Top Stories





Singapore-Health Minister Ong Ye Kung remains most vulnerable to Covid-19 on Wednesday (July 7), so greater push to encourage more older people to be vaccinated Said that would be done. He pointed out that in other countries with high immunization rates, most people with severe Covid-19 illness are still elderly. “What we really have to do is get more older people vaccinated,” he said at a virtual press conference by the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Task Force. “Comparing across ages, people over the age of 70 have the lowest initial doses and booking rates. In reality, the opposite should be true.” For older people over the age of 70, 71% have been vaccinated or booked at least once, he said. For people between the ages of 60 and 69, this number is 85 percent. In the case of 50-59 and 40-49, he said it was 86 percent. For ages 30-39, this number is 78%. 80% for 20-29 years old and 80% for 12-19 years old. Task Force co-chair On said that in open countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Israel, infections are increasing among young people. He said this was because they were out and there was less vaccination. “But hospitalization and serious illness are very stable, but most are still old.” It’s not a problem for the elderly to say, “I’m safe because I don’t go out.” “Recently, when I look at infectious diseases and cases, it doesn’t matter if I don’t go out because I’m actually having an infectious disease at home. When society is open, my family goes. You can take the virus home. . “ Authorities will “knock on the doors as needed,” he said, and will put more effort into reaching out to the elderly. “This is a task we have to do, so if any of us know the elderly, neighbors and relatives who are still hesitant, help them reach out and persuade them. . “ Read on: 9 Things You Should Know About Singapore’s Covid-19 Rules Starting July 12th

