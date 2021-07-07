Moderna launches human trial of mRNA-based influenza vaccination





Moderna has provided an mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine to a pharmaceutical company, the first volunteer in clinical trials. Announced today.. The start of the trial marks the next step in the company’s commitment to this type of vaccine technology. Overwhelming success Of that COVID-19 vaccine constructed using the same strategy.. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines were still largely , even if they were told: future Of vaccine development. People who receive the mRNA vaccine are injected with a small fragment of the genetic material from the target virus. Their cells use that genetic information to build fragments of the virus, and the body’s immune system learns to fight it. The high efficacy of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech Major approval For this type of vaccine. Currently, pharmaceutical companies are planning to use this technology to combat other types of infections, including the flu. Influenza vaccinations available annually in the United States are usually 40 percent and 60 percent effective. The most common shots are made by multiplying the flu virus in cells or chicken eggs and killing the virus to eliminate the risk. Due to the long time it takes for the virus to propagate, companies need to start firing about six months in advance, based on predictions of influenza strains that will prevail that year. Pharmaceutical companies hope that mRNA-based flu vaccines may be more effective than traditional vaccinations. Due to its fast production, there is no need to start production so far, and in theory it can be more closely matched to the type of influenza that spreads seasonally. Moderna is the second group Begin testing its mRNA vaccination in human clinical trials — Sanofi and translation bio The trial began this summer.Pfizer and BioNTech are interested in vaccination against mRNA flu A few years, And they are pushing those plans In the same way.. Moderna says it wants to ultimately create a combination vaccine that can protect people from influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory infections in one shot. “Our vision is to develop an mRNA combination vaccine that allows people to get one shot each fall to protect their high efficacy against the most problematic respiratory viruses,” said Moderna’s CEO. Said Stéphane Bansel. In a press release.. If influenza vaccination using this technology proves safe and effective, you can prepare for the possibility of a future pandemic flu.Designing a target shot is a fairly straightforward process New influenza virus. “”[mRNA] It provides a very powerful platform for quick response, “said Rosemary Rockford, an immunologist at the University of Colorado. Said The Verge last fall..

