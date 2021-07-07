Health
In the midst of another COVID-19 surge, doctors beg Utahns to be vaccinated
Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox on weekday mornings. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber..
The number of Utahn hospitalized in COVID-19 has skyrocketed in the past two weeks, with leaders of the state’s four major hospital systems working together on Wednesday to urge people to vaccinate.
“We have the definitive tool to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Kensie Graves, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the University of Utah’s Inpatient Care. “We have the definitive tools to care for each other and save each other. That’s the vaccine.”
The Utah Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 260 Utah states were hospitalized with COVID-19. On June 21, 16 days ago, the number was 150.
UDOH reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, and two more Utahns (both in Iron County) died of the disease.
Dr. Aalenjaretto, Chief Medical Officer of Steward Health, Utah, said at an online press conference that the number of COVID-19 patients among the five Steward hospitals in the state increased by 110% (more than double) in two weeks. I said I did. It has remained at that level before and since then.
“In other words, our census of COVID patients is about the same level as the worst of the winter surge,” said Jarrett.
According to Jarrett, the intensive care unit capacity of Steward’s hospital is 80%. Not all of those ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, he said. The majority have recovered from accidents and surgery, and some have been delayed due to pandemics.
Most Utah hospitalized COVID-19 patients (about 93%) are not vaccinated, said Dr. Michel Hoffman, deputy director of the Utah Department of Health. Dr. Mike Baumann, Chief Medical Officer at MountainStar Healthcare, quoted a number at one location, the Ogden Regional Hospital. The hospital saw 35 COVID-19 patients during June, Baumann said. Of them, 33 were unvaccinated. One was receiving one of two doses. One was the so-called “breakthrough” case, which was completely vaccinated and still infected with COVID-19.
Hospital leaders said the state was unlikely to return to previous restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, as the vaccine became readily available.
“We are past the point of mask obligations and social distance obligations,” Jarrett said. “I think it’s behind us.”
Jarrett added that government policy “helps advance vaccination programs.” Some people cannot take time off from work to get the vaccine, and others do not have the means of transportation to get to the vaccination site. “We were able to do a lot to remove those barriers.”
Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 5,138 / 2,890,094.
Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,420,408.
Cases reported in the last day • 394.
Deaths reported in the last day • Two men and women aged 45 to 64, respectively, in Iron County.
Tests reported in the last day • 3,619 people were tested for the first time. A total of 6,632 people were tested.
Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 260. 14 less than Tuesday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 85 are in the intensive care unit, seven fewer than on Tuesday.
Percentage of positive tests • According to the state-specific method, the percentage is 10.9%. This is lower than the 7-day average of 11.8%.
The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The interest rate on Wednesday was 5.9%, lower than the 7-day average of 7.9%.
[Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.]
Total up to now • 417,653 cases; 2,387 deaths. 17,690 hospitalizations; 2,816,448 tested.
This story is under development and will be updated.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/07/07/midst-another-covid-surge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]