Infection rates among young people in Spain are rising as the Minister of Health calls attention





Rejoicing as police control access to the bar area as the San Fermin Festival was canceled for the second consecutive year due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pamplona, ​​Spain, on July 6, 2021. Those speak across barriers. / Susana Bella

Madrid, July 7 (Reuters)-Spanish health minister warned on Wednesday that young people could develop severe cases of COVID-19, as delta variants rupture unvaccinated 1 A young adult seeking help to control the infection rate, which has more than doubled in a week. “One in 100 cases aged 20 to 24 years is hospitalized,” Carolina Darias said at a press conference Wednesday, adding that most of the recent outbreaks were related to student parties at the end of the term. “Interactions between young people are doubling … It’s very important to hold them accountable, but not to hold them accountable,” she said. National infection rates measured over the last 14 days surged from 117.2 a week ago to 252 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, and provincial data returned the country above the extreme risk threshold of 250 cases. I showed that. Between the ages of 20 and 29, that number jumped to 814 per 100,000 and nearly 100 from Tuesday. Other European countries such as Germany and France have begun vaccination of all adults, but Spain is still working beyond the age group. That is, about 89% of people over the age of 40 are vaccinated at least once, compared to 14% between the ages of 20 and 29. -Olds. After more than a year of blockades, travel bans, and limited social options, some young people in Spain feel tired and unfairly accused of the surge. “We young people are the most party people and that’s why we focus on us, but we’re a little tired because we’re not the only ones making mistakes.” 20-year-old Pablo Coca said on a holiday in Pamplona. The northeastern part of Catalonia, which is scrambling to control transmission, will close on Friday, just a few weeks after opening the nightclub. Darius encouraged the region to limit nightlife activities that it deems appropriate, but ruled out returning to the curfew revival. “It’s not on the table,” she said, adding that her administration promised to send 5 million rapid antigen tests to boost screening efforts and offered military personnel to help with contact tracing. It was. Report and Written by Nathan Allen Additional Report by Elena Rodriguez and Susana Bella Edited by Aurora Ellis Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

