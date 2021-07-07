COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 9 new cases and 8 recovery

Jump destination: Hospitalization – – Outbreak – – Vaccination and testing – – Ontario – – Elgin and Oxford – – Huron and Perth – – Sarnia and Lambton

The· Middlesex-London Health Unit Reporting 9 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) With cases and 8 recovery, the number of local cases is 12,608 and the total recovery is 12,327.

The number of active cases has increased from 1 to 55.

Two more variant cases were flagged for a total of 3,489.

The breakdown of variant cases is as follows.

3,360 cases of the first confirmed alpha variant (B.1.1.7) in the United Kingdom

96 first confirmed gamma (P.1) variants in Brazil

25 cases of Delta (B.1.617.2) variant first identified in India

Two Cases of Beta (B.1.351) Variants First Confirmed in South Africa

A Case of Kappa (B.1.617.1) Mutant First Identified in India

One case of the Zeta (P.2) variant first identified in Brazil

Also, there are three cases listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,409 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 360 in Middlesex Center and 335 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London page.

Hospitalization

According to the London Health Sciences Center, as of Wednesday there were 10 COVID-19 inpatients, down one from Tuesday and less than five in the ICU.

Of these, patients receiving acute care do not come from outside the region, and less than five ICUs come from outside the region. To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

Currently, less than 5 staff members have COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization does not report current COVID-19 cases among patients or staff.

Institutional outbreak

MLHU does not report systematic outbreaks, but there are related outbreaks Indoor rally at the Church of the Embassy of Christ At 1472 Dundas Street in London.

As of Monday, six cases were associated with the outbreak, but health officer Dr. Chris McKee said the health department was waiting for “a large number of tests of people in contact.”

Anyone attending an indoor rally in the church between June 20th and June 30th is asked to monitor themselves for the symptoms of COVID-19 and test for any symptoms. Can be done.

Vaccination and testing

As of the end of July 3, 76.7% of residents over the age of 12 had at least one vaccination and 34.8% had been fully vaccinated.

More than 500,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered in this area.

Information on eligibility for second rebooking and how to cancel a booking You can find it on the Health Unit website.

For information on local pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website..

A full-day walk-in clinic will be held Thursday at MLHU’s office in City Plaza, downtown London, from 10 am to 4 pm.

















2:24

Canada travel restrictions will be easier for fully vaccinated passengers





Anyone trying to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about The location of the test site on the health unit website..

Test positive rates in the region fell to 0.7% in the week of June 20th, down from 1.2% in the week of June 13th.

Ontario

Ontario also reported 194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as it did not report any new deaths for the first time since October 14, 2020.

The total number of proceedings in the state is currently 546,411, with deaths remaining at 9,224.

According to wednesday report, 42 were recorded in Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 26 in the Peel region, 16 in Hamilton, and 11 in Gray Blues.

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

As of 5 pm on Tuesday, 78.6% of the adult population (aged 18+) have been vaccinated at least once and 49.3% have been fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported four new cases and three recovery on Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,895, with 3,794 listed as resolved.

The number of virus-related deaths remained unchanged at 83. At least 18 cases are currently active.

The number of cases for each municipality is Health unit dashboard..

Three people, including one in the ICU, are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cases of two additional variants were identified, for a total of 815. Of these, 752 are related to alpha variants.

No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The test positive rate in the region dropped to 1.2% in the week of June 20th, down from 1.5% in the week of June 13th, but above the 0.9% recorded in the week of June 6th. I am.

As of Monday, SWPH states that 63.5% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and 30.9% have been fully vaccinated.

All individuals over the age of 12 Online booking portal Or call 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9, provided that a second appointment is reserved at least 28 days after the first dose of the mRNA vaccine.

The health unit also encourages people to add their name to Same-day vaccination list..

Some pharmacies in the area We also continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

















1:33

COVID-19: Sunnybrook Hospital moves forward as it begins removing field hospitals





Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,908.

The number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

Two more collections were recorded, for a total of 1,836.

Currently, 15 cases are active. Both the number of deaths and the number of atypical cases remained unchanged, at 57 and 319, respectively.

One is hospitalized with COVID-19.

No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

Test positive rates in the region dropped to 0.6% in the week of June 20th, down from 1.0% in the week of June 13th.

As of Wednesday, 74% of residents have been vaccinated at least once and 41.5% have been fully vaccinated, according to HPPH.

Vaccine Eligibility and Reservation Information You can find it on the HPPH website..For more information on booking a second dose of the vaccine, Also on the Health Unit website..

Sarnia and Lambton

Lamton Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the area is 3,617, with 14 active cases, 3,541 recovery and 62 deaths.

According to Bluewater Health, three patients being treated have been confirmed to have COVID-19 unchanged since Tuesday.

Variant cases in this region aggregated to 649 as of Wednesday, an increase of 1 from Tuesday.

The outbreak was declared on June 25 at Afton Park Place, a long-term care facility. Less than 5 for residents and less than 5 for staff and caregivers.

Test positive rates in the region increased from 1.8% in the week of June 13th to 2.0% in the week of June 20th.

Residents can book and rebook for COVID-19 vaccine Use the health unit registration page.. You can also call the Vaccine Call Center (226-254-8222), but the volume of calls is expected to be very high.

Some pharmacies We continue to provide shots of Pfizer and Moderna.

According to Lambton Public Health, 73.3% of adults have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 43.6% of adults have been fully vaccinated.

