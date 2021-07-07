Birth with COVID-19 vaccine: what you need to know





News 8 told women who want to get pregnant and fertility doctors to get answers if the COVID vaccine ruins childbirth.

San Diego — Some people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine want to get pregnant. Some women and men are worried about how it affects their childbirth. News8’s Neda Iranpour talked to Ashlee Patton, who wants to get pregnant, and an expert to find out if there’s a reason for her concern. Ashley Patton of San Diego is one of many who are not in a hurry to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Patton is trying to get pregnant with the help of a doctor who uses multiple fertility drugs. She says she’s well through her body and isn’t ready for medical intervention. If anyone has had fertility treatment, they know that many interventions are involved. Ashley Patton said: So we reached out to some fertility groups to start the journey. With five IUIs and a second IVF, it was an emotional and costly process. “ She also says the process is confusing because she doesn’t know why she had such a hard time giving birth to a baby. Red flag. So it’s difficult. I don’t know what I’m against or what I’m fighting against. You are just trying to start a family. “ She has relied on doctors from the Fertility Specialists Medical Group through intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). Her doctor suggested vaccination with COVID-19, but here is her view. “We’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Patton. “Finally, they got all the work in my lab and everything was very closely monitored and consistent. It’s scary to introduce something new before we get there. “ We spoke to one of her doctors, Dr. Wendy Sherry, a fertility-trained reproductive endocrinologist. “Anyone who is about to become pregnant falls into that category of individuals who should be vaccinated if possible,” she said. However, Dr. Sherry also recognizes how sensitive and personal this is, pointing out that false information is useless. “This is a very emotional journey, and it’s hard to think of when you’ve been waiting for a long time and working hard to test. Something you’re hearing rumors that could affect your opportunity. . “ So we asked her directly-does the vaccine affect childbirth? She says no, based on data and research. “This is very safe and certainly a recommendation,” said Dr. Sherry. “The majority of my patients are vaccinated and most are vaccinated before pregnancy.” I added. She also asked if sperm counts would be affected by the vaccine. She says it’s specifically related to vaccines, but it’s definitely not. “There is nothing that a vaccine can do to influence sperm production at the cellular level.” Dr. Sherry says that if the vaccine produces flu-like symptoms, it can temporarily affect the menstrual cycle and sperm count, such as when fever or stress is applied. But she doesn’t believe it’s enough to ruin your chances of getting pregnant. COVID-19, as pointed out by Dr. Sherry, can be much more likely to give birth by causing more extreme symptoms. So Patton says he stays away from high-risk scenarios. “I’m just really taking care of myself to make sure I’m healthy and working from home. The mask obligation has been lifted, but I still wear the mask.” She avoids crowded areas and hangs out with a small group of vaccinated friends, hoping that this second and final round of IVF will be smooth and successful. Patton said: They have been trying to get me pregnant with me for a long time, but I continue to feel comfortable with me. “ She says she will eventually be vaccinated because she cannot meet her relatives and wants to be vaccinated immediately with her child who will be lovingly showered. I have. For more information click here.. Related Watches: Pregnant doctors aim to relieve anxiety about getting the COVID vaccine during pregnancy

