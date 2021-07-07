UAB experts say low vaccination rates could lead to a new blockade in Alabama

In Alabama, the epidemic of highly infectious delta mutants could cause a summer surge in COVID-19, similar to last year, said UAB’s top infectious disease experts.

“Hospitalization rates are rising exactly as before,” said Dr. Jeanne Marazzo of UAB, director of the UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Since June, the number of UAB inpatients has increased about five-fold, with up to 24 patients admitted by July 4. This has increased from five hospitalizations on June 25, the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitals since March 2020.

Dr. Marazzo said the current number of cases may be underestimated given the lower COVID-19 testing rates compared to this time last year.

Last summer, Alabama More than 117,000 cases of coronavirus and deaths from 1,600 viruses were reported From June 20th to September 22nd.

“We are very, very worried,” Marazzo said. “(Summer surge) is a very viable scenario I don’t want to think about, but I think we need to be prepared.”

about 33 percent of Alabama people are fully vaccinated, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This makes it the least vaccinated state in the United States, ahead of Mississippi. According to Dr. Marazzo, it makes Alabama the most vulnerable to the epidemic of the subspecies.

She said COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country were biased towards young people who were less likely to fire.

Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been shown to be effective against delta mutants.A recent survey of hospitals showed 94% of COVID-19 hospitalizations In Alabama, it is in the unvaccinated state.

The increase in Delta cases may ultimately require another blockade in the state, depending on the severity of the spread, Dr. Marazzo said.

“When we reach that point, threaten medical care, and mortality begins to rise, it’s probably past the point where some restrictions really need to be considered,” she said.

“There’s a point where you can’t really ignore what’s going on. Where’s the balance … that’s what we need to work on.”

So far, Governor Kay Ivy and other state legislators are saying the state No plan To provide incentives for vaccination, as some other states do.

Dr. Marazzo said Delta variants can be transmitted within 5-10 seconds of contact. This made it twice as contagious as the Alpha variant, formerly known as the UK variant, and about twice as contagious as the original strain of the virus.

The Delta variant has spread rapidly throughout the United States since April. Nationally, delta variant infections account for more than half of all new cases.

“Unfortunately, there will be more deaths,” said Dr. Marazzo about the recent increase in hospitalizations, given the relatively low vaccination rates in Alabama.

The Blackbelt region of Huntsville, Birmingham, and Alabama has the highest proportion of vaccinated populations in the state.

Nationally, Alabama still leads only Mississippi in full immunization rates, according to the CDC. However, the state seems to have made some progress. Alabama leads four states: Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho, and Wyoming, showing the percentage of the total population who have been vaccinated at least once.

Alabama is more creative about how to combat vaccine hesitation to prevent blockades, unnecessary deaths, and the emergence of new variants of greater concern that could pose a major threat to vaccine efficacy. Must be, Dr. Marazzo said.

“The more replicas you have in your community, the more likely it is that mutants will emerge and appear there, causing havoc,” she said.

Ramsey Archibald of AL.com contributed to the report of this story