Researchers plan how some COVID-19 vaccines cause rare blood coagulation reactions





A team of researchers at McMaster University have shown that certain COVID-19 vaccines can cause a rare but fatal blood coagulation reaction in some recipients. A study published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature found that some people formed abnormal antibodies after receiving adenoviral vector vaccines, which adhered to specific platelet components and clots. It suggests that it can cause formation. Both Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines use adenoviral vector technology and are associated with rare cases of vaccine-induced immunothrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT, a coagulopathy characterized by low platelets. doing. “We don’t know why these rare antibodies are formed in the first place, and why they cause blood clots in abnormal locations, but we know the specific targets of VITT antibodies,” McMaster researchers study. Said in. Ishac Nazy, principal investigator and corresponding author, said some people formed VITT antibodies after vaccination with the adenovirus vaccine. These abnormal antibodies then bound “in a very unique and specific direction” to a platelet protein in the blood called Platelet Factor 4 (PF4). Coagulopathy occurs in 1 in 60,000 AstraZeneca recipients in Canada Antibodies cluster PF4 proteins to form immune complexes that bind to and activate platelets, causing a “self-permanent virtuous cycle of coagulation events.” The researchers used molecular mapping techniques to study the interaction between the VITT antibody and the PF4 protein and found the exact location on PF4 to which the VITT antibody bound. The study compared blood samples from 5 VITT patients with 10 people with similar coagulation known as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) and found a pattern of platelet activation that differs from the samples from HIT patients. Did. This indicates that the tests used to diagnose HIT are not suitable for diagnosing VITT. The study also found that VITT antibodies may “bind very strongly to PF4 and more strongly than HIT antibodies.” Nazy, who is also the director of science at the McMaster Platelet Immunology Institute, said the discovery hopes to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of VITT and make vaccines safer. John Kelton, a collaborator in the study and co-director of medical care at the McMaster Platelet Immunology Institute, said the next step was to “develop rapid diagnostics and accurate tests to diagnose VITT.” Said there is. Researchers say that current rapid testing is time-consuming and prone to false-negative results. “Our main concern is to move upstream from how blood clots develop and prevent them from developing,” he said in the release. VITT was found to occur in 1 in 60,000 recipients of AstraZeneca, Canada. Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunity last month recommended that the state discontinue the AstraZeneca vaccine in most cases, and those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca will receive mRNA from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. He added that he recommended getting the vaccine and completing the two-dose series. The estimated incidence of VITT after the second dose in June was 1 in 600,000.

