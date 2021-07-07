Tarrant County Partners with Fort Worth Zoo at COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up Clinic – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Fort Worth Zoo is partnering with Tarrant County Public Health as a pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic until August 4. The clinic, which offers all three vaccinations, will open on Wednesday, July 7, and will reopen on July 14, July 28, and August 4. Avery Ellander, Assistant Director of Communications at Fort Worth Zoo, said they chose to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday. “Wednesday is one of the most popular days to visit the zoo, as it’s half-price admission,” says Elander. “So we usually see more people going through our gates.” This partnership is an effort to get more people vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 30% of Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated and 33% have been vaccinated at least once. At a briefing before the County Commissioner on Tuesday, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinnie Taneja reported: Increasing trends in COVID-19, including infection rates and hospitalization..

Credit: Tarrant County Public Health Tarrant County leads in hospitalized COVID-19 patients compared to other trauma service areas E, Taneja said Tuesday. Of the 174 patients, he said most of them were unvaccinated. “As we are improving, things are starting to get better again in the COVID world,” Taneja said on Tuesday. “The proof is here, that things are going well. The positive rate is over 6%, which is not good news.” Jasbalsin of Fort Worth vaccinated COVID-19 at the zoo’s pop-up clinic on Wednesday. Shin admits that his decision to take a shot has been postponed for a long time. “This was the day I had to take off and get vaccinated, because otherwise the excuse was” I don’t have time. ” I have to go to work, “Shin said. “So today I finally decided to do it.” Brian Marnahan, a spokesman for the Tarrant County Public Health Service, said the Fort Worth Zoo pop-up vaccine clinic is also an opportunity to vaccinate more qualified children before the start of the school year. “Well, that’s certainly easy, isn’t it? That’s the point. Children over the age of 12 can be vaccinated. If they’re in the zoo and you’re ready to do it, jump on yours Get the vaccine, “Manahan said. “The biggest thing we’ve found is that if you can make it easy, there are still people who want a vaccine. They’re just not used to it.” The Tarrant County Public Health Service will also host a pop-up clinic at Sundance Square on Friday. For more information click here..

