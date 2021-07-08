Scientists Condemn Britain’s “Dangerous and Unethical” Resumption Plan





“We believe this decision is dangerous and premature,” they said. Written in a letter In the Lancet medical journal.

“The UK Government needs to rethink its current strategy and take urgent steps to protect its people, including children. It believes the Government is embarking on dangerous and unethical experiments, 2021 We call on the suspension of plans to abandon mitigation measures on July 19, “they added.

“Instead, the government will delay full resumption until immunization is provided to all, including adolescents, high intake rates, and mitigation measures, especially proper ventilation and intervals, are implemented in schools. Until then, public health measures must include the following as required by the WHO (Universal Mask, which even vaccinated people wear in indoor spaces), “they wrote.

Originally signed by dozens of researchers, the letter now has over 4,200 online signatures.

Dr. Deepty Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, wrote, “The government has made a deliberate choice to expose children to outbreaks rather than to protect or vaccinate them at school. I did. “ “This is unethical and unacceptable. Our young people have already suffered a lot in the past year and have been accused of suffering from the results of this dangerous experiment.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this month that the restrictions would be lifted, calling the 19th “Free Day” and asking “if the store can’t open in the next few weeks … then when?” .. In a statement, Lancet editor Dr. Richard Houghton said, “There is no scientific consensus on the government’s current plan to remove the protection order on July 19, contrary to the statement of government scientists. Instead, there is a deep disagreement. “ “Many scientists are deeply concerned that the suboptimal double vaccination count and the rapid rise in infection rates are at a very dangerous moment in the pandemic. The order will be removed on 19 July. Not only does it accelerate viral infections, but it also significantly increases acute levels. It creates conditions for illness, hospitalization, and long COVIDs, as well as the emergence of new variants that may escape vaccine protection. “ Dr. Eric Topol, a frank cardiologist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Unit in La Jolla, California, also signed the letter. “The sudden increase in UK Delta variant cases not only causes longer Covids, but already causes more serious illnesses such as hospitalization and death. More time to further improve vaccination rates. It should help reduce the casualties of this Super Spreader stock, “Topol said in a statement. The British Medical Association also opposes the plan. According to the British government 86.4% of residents I have been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine and 64.6% are fully vaccinated. More than 32,000 new infections were reported on Wednesday, and the number of new cases reported in July surged.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/health/uk-opening-scientist-letter/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos