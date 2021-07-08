Health
Culex pipiens found in Weld County positive for West Nile virus – CBS Denver
Weld County, Colorado (CBS4)– For the first time this season, West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes in Weld County. Culex pipiens, which carries the West Nile virus, are more prevalent than ever, according to county officials.
They say that this year the number of Culex quinquefatus is more than three times higher than this mosquito season, compared to the five-year average.
read more: Denver Public Security Manager Strengthens All-Star Week Security
“The heat and increased thunderstorms in the afternoon have created favorable conditions for Culex quinquefa, which carries the West Nile virus,” Mark Laurie, executive director of the Weld County Health Department, said in a statement.
read more: DIA travelers need to expect a lot of change in the new phase of the Great Hall project
There are currently no cases of West Nile virus in humans in Weld County this season.
“The West Nile virus is permanently present in Colorado in the summer, so the public needs to be vigilant,” Raleigh said in a statement.
Other news: Final Group of Student Winners Announced for Comeback Cash Scholarship
According to Weld County health officials, symptoms of West Nile virus can appear 3 to 14 days after infection. Early symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness, and a rash, but most infected people are asymptomatic. If a person develops symptoms, they should immediately consult a medical professional. There are no cures or vaccines to prevent WNV infection. Less than 1% of infected people develop serious and sometimes fatal neuroinfiltrating diseases. Health officials recommend following four “Ds” to prevent mosquito bites.
- Drain the water standing around your home every week. Don’t forget to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, gutter clogging, rain tubs, toys and puddles.
- DUSK and DAWN are the most active times for mosquitoes. Limit your outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.
- DEET is an effective ingredient for finding insect repellents. Other repellents, including picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, or paramentandiol, are also effective against mosquitoes. Always follow the instructions on the product label carefully.
- In areas where mosquitoes are active, wear long sleeves and trouser dresses and hats.
..
Sources
2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/07/07/culex-mosquitoes-weld-county-west-nile-virus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]