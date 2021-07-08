Culex pipiens found in Weld County positive for West Nile virus – CBS Denver

Weld County, Colorado (CBS4)– For the first time this season, West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes in Weld County. Culex pipiens, which carries the West Nile virus, are more prevalent than ever, according to county officials.

They say that this year the number of Culex quinquefatus is more than three times higher than this mosquito season, compared to the five-year average.

read more: Denver Public Security Manager Strengthens All-Star Week Security

“The heat and increased thunderstorms in the afternoon have created favorable conditions for Culex quinquefa, which carries the West Nile virus,” Mark Laurie, executive director of the Weld County Health Department, said in a statement.

read more: DIA travelers need to expect a lot of change in the new phase of the Great Hall project

There are currently no cases of West Nile virus in humans in Weld County this season.

“The West Nile virus is permanently present in Colorado in the summer, so the public needs to be vigilant,” Raleigh said in a statement.

Other news: Final Group of Student Winners Announced for Comeback Cash Scholarship

According to Weld County health officials, symptoms of West Nile virus can appear 3 to 14 days after infection. Early symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness, and a rash, but most infected people are asymptomatic. If a person develops symptoms, they should immediately consult a medical professional. There are no cures or vaccines to prevent WNV infection. Less than 1% of infected people develop serious and sometimes fatal neuroinfiltrating diseases. Health officials recommend following four “Ds” to prevent mosquito bites.