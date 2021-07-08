Iowa adds 105 new COVID-19 cases





States migrating to weekly virus reports instead of daily virus reports

Annie DeVries, a student at the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy, vaccinated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 at Solon’s February vaccination clinic. (Jim Slosiarek / The Gazette) In Iowa, 105 new COVID-19 cases were added to the final daily report of virus counts in the state in the 24 hours until noon Wednesday. The· Iowa Public Health Service As the number of cases of the virus decreases and the number of Iowans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 increases, is moving to weekly reports. State-wide figures are updated every Wednesday. .. The state also issued a COVID-19 report Iowa Public Health Service website, Decommissioning coronavirus.iowa.gov By the end of summer. Data on care facility development, serology, occupation, underlying health status, and test Iowa assessments will no longer be reported on the website. All test Iowa sites where Iowa was able to receive a free COVID-19 test during a pandemic will be closed by 16 July. The drive-through test site in Lin County was closed on June 24th. vaccination As of 1:30 pm on Wednesday, 1,447,839 Iowas is completely vaccinatedAccording to public health data analyzed by ed, The Gazette. This is 54.1 percent of Iowan, the minimum age of the vaccine, 12 years and older, and 45.89 percent of all Iowan. 118,093 inhabitants in Lin County Fully vaccinated, Or 65.45 percent of them are over 16 years old. 87,325 inhabitants in Johnson County Fully vaccinated, Or 70.25 percent of individuals 16 years and older. New case Wednesday’s 105 new COVID-19 cases bring the total number of cases confirmed in Iowa to 374,358 since March 2020. The 7-day average for new cases is 76. Lin County added three new cases, with a positive rate of 2.21% and an average of 4 new cases over 7 days. As of Wednesday, 21.306 cases have been reported in the county since March 2020. Johnson County reported 12 cases, the highest in the day since May 14, with a positive rate of 4.08 percent. The 7-day average for new cases in the county is 3. Hospitalization The number of Iowans hospitalized for the virus increased from 76 to 85 on Wednesday. And the highest number reported since 86 on June 15th. Of these, 25 were in the intensive care unit and 13 were on ventilator. Dead (number) The state has confirmed one new death in an individual between the ages of 41 and 60 in Scott County. Death happened in June. Long-term care Iowa has added one new outbreak of the virus in long-term care facilities, one of the two viruses that have occurred in the state. Currently, there are 14 individuals associated with virus care facilities, an increase of 5 from Tuesday. Across the state, 2,373 people involved in long-term care facilities were killed by the virus. This is 38.59 percent of the 6,149 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Iowa since March 2020. Comments: (319) 368-8827; [email protected] John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

