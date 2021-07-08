Health
Studies have found that plasma is effective in patients with COVID, hematological malignancies
According to a recent study, plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, one of the first effective treatments to emerge for a pandemic, is unfortunate enough to suffer from both the new coronavirus and blood cancer. Greatly reduces the death toll of people.
From the early days of the pandemic, patients with weakened immune systems due to blood cancers such as lymphoma and multiple myeloma were considered to be one of the highest risk groups for serious illness due to COVID-19.
However, according to a study by the journal JAMA Oncology, survivor plasma reduced the 30-day mortality rate of blood cancer patients by almost half. From 24.8% of patients who did not receive plasma to 13.3% of those who received it.
The effect was even greater in patients admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit with COVID-19 and blood cancer. The 30-day mortality rate for those who did not receive plasma was 46.9%, while the 30-day mortality rate for those who received plasma was only 15.8%.
The study retrospectively examined people who had already been treated and examined 966 patients with both COVID-19 and hematological malignancies. Those 143 were receiving plasma.
“We have begun to hear about the anomalous reversal,” said Jeffrey Henderson, one of the authors of the treatise and an associate professor at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. “Some patients get sick for weeks and everything improves in 24 hours.”
“The difference in survival between ICU patients was much larger than I had expected,” said William Hartman, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical College. Hartman was not one of the authors of the study.
Henderson emphasized that plasma treatment is “very safe and can be vaccinated.”
There is a theoretical possibility that antibodies in plasma may temporarily interfere with the vaccine response and reduce its effectiveness.
But even if this turns out to be the case, Henderson said people who were infused with plasma would be able to get vaccinated at a later date.
Last August, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization to allow doctors to use plasma from survivors of COVID-19 for patients hospitalized with the disease.
Henderson estimated that more than 100,000 COVID-19 patients received plasma. Plasma studies are still underway, but treatment seems to be most effective in the first 5-7 days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
“The mantra is a high titer and locally supplied plasma, which is to give it early,” Hartmann said. High titers mean high levels of antibodies. Local plasmas are considered best because they are likely to address the most prevalent viral variants in the geographic area.
Michael A, Co-Director of Aurora Health Care’s Oncology Precision Medicine Program. Thompson said the treatment risks the patient’s blood experiencing a hypersensitivity reaction to donor plasma.
This rare reaction can cause tremors, chills, and shortness of breath.
Still, he said, “This is a great story that we can help our most vulnerable patients.”
The findings also suggest that plasma may help patients with COVID-19 in other conditions, such as autoimmune diseases and congenital immunodeficiency, according to Henderson.
Sources
2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2021/07/07/study-finds-plasma-effective-against-patients-covid-blood-cancer/7886882002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
