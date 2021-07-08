



Caution: On Wednesday, July 7, Iowa’s COVID-19 dashboard will be updated every Wednesday. This is KWWL’s last daily COVID-19 update and will report new virus and vaccine data every Wednesday. Relation: IDPH will start updating the COVID-19 dashboard once a week in July (KWWL) — From Tuesday 3:00 pm to Wednesday 3:00 pm, there were 73 new confirmed cases. State dashboard, The total number of cases in the state is 374,358. Of the 374,358 people who tested positive, 366,569 recovered, according to the state’s website. This has been recovered 83 times more than the state reported on Tuesday. The state has reported one new death from COVID-19, with 6,149 deaths. Subtracting the total number of cases (374,358) from the number of recovery (366,569) and the number of deaths (6,149) shows that there are currently 1,640 active positive cases in the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, 12 patients have been hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours, with a total of 85 hospitalizations (up from 76 yesterday). Of these, 25 are in the ICU (up from 24) and 12 are on ventilator (same as yesterday). As of Tuesday afternoon, in the state COVID-19 Vaccine DashboardA total dose of 2,866,529 was administered to the population of Iowa, and 1,504,739 people completed the series. This is 4,234 more vaccinations completed than noon on Monday. Black Hawk County: An additional 115 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 61,125. Lin County: An additional 160 residents have been fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 118,093. Johnson County: An additional 87 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 87,325. Dubuque County: An additional 51 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 50,340. You can see Dashboard For more vaccine data.You can find more vaccine information and stories Here.. COVID-19 number Tuesday here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kwwl.com/2021/07/07/july-7-kwwls-last-daily-covid-19-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos