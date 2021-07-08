Health
COVID-19: Second drop-in dose is now available at Interior Health Mobile Clinic
Interior Health is now officially opening the Mobile Drop-in Vaccine Clinic to those who need a second dose.
Health officials changed the message about the Mobile Drop Inclinic this week to officially include a second dose.
Now pop up COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccination sites welcome not only those who received their first vaccination at least 7 weeks ago, but also those who need their first injection.
Karin Morash, Executive Director of Interior Health for Pandemics, said:
Previously, mobile clinics were officially only the first dose, but health officials have publicly stated that they will not invalidate clinics that are eligible for the second dose.
It was like a loophole for a knowledgeable person.
“We didn’t keep people away from the second dose, so information about the opportunity was given by word of mouth from people who attended the mobile clinic,” Morash said.
“We’re actually able to officially include this in public service ads, so we’re hoping to get more turnout in practice.”
Meanwhile, health officials have defended the method of handling the deployment of the second dose.
“We are trying to create as many different opportunities for people as possible. Being able to book an upcoming high-dose immune clinic ensures that a second dose is secured based on state-set interval guidelines. We are pleased to offer another opportunity that is an opportunity and may be closer to people’s homes. “
Drop-in Urban Immune Clinic is targeted inside British Columbia
Date and time details Future Mobile Drop Clinic Available on the Interior Health website.
Health officials have also added a continuous second dose drop-in time at some fixed vaccine clinics.
These stop-off times were originally only for those seeking the first dose, but are now being expanded.
