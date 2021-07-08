With the epidemic of delta variants, experts are divided on whether to test vaccinated people with Covid-19.





Health officials say evidence shows that vaccinated people are unlikely to spread the virus to others, but Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, said. Baylor College of Medicine Says that it may be important to make sure that the more contagious delta mutants do not avoid the effects of the vaccine.

“Now I think we need to revisit this policy with Delta Variant to determine if the current recommendations are maintained,” Hotez wrote to CNN on Wednesday by email.

In addition, the CDC reports only data on “breakthrough” infections that cause severe illness. This can mean that scientists and health authorities are unaware of the number of vaccinated people with mild or asymptomatic infections. It is very difficult to track whether new variants such as Delta are causing more vaccine failures.

“We need to design studies. Assuming this is in progress, problems arise. Wait for those studies or change the recommendations now to get asymptomatic vaccination. Would you like to revisit the routine inspections of the individuals you received? Given how devastating this is, I probably tend to wait for additional data before going back. ” “Fortunately, the mRNA vaccine is very protective against serious illnesses in Delta.” The mRNA vaccine is made by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech. Johnson & Johnson also reports evidence that the vaccine is defensive against Delta. This is also known as B1.617.2. Vaccines are still highly defensive, so other experts argue that the guidance does not need to be changed. “I think the pre-test probability of a vaccinated asymptomatic person with a positive COVID test is still very low, and I’m worried about false positives,” said Dr. Paul Ofit, director of the Vaccine Education Center. Stated.Include Philadelphia Children’s Hospital , Told CNN on Wednesday. Overall, data on Covid-19 cases caused by delta mutations in vaccinated people is difficult to obtain, especially when looking for potentially asymptomatic cases. As of May, the CDC has moved from monitoring all “breakthrough” Covid-19 cases in vaccinated people to only tracking cases that lead to hospitalization or death. In Israel, the Ministry of Health issued a brief statement on Monday, showing that the coronavirus vaccine is slightly less protective against more severe illnesses than before and is associated with the spread of delta variants of the virus. Said it was done. Israel has widely deployed the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. As of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against all infections, including asymptomatic and mild illnesses, and 93% in the prevention of severe illnesses and hospitalizations, according to a statement. Decreased in effectiveness. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided more data on Israeli findings before determining that the delta mutant actually circumvents the protection provided by the vaccine. He said he wanted to see it. “We need to get more detailed and concrete data from the Israelites.” Fauci told CNN’s Anderson Cooper .. “The Israelis know what they are doing,” but the data are sparse, Fauci added. The Israeli government has not yet released new data or other background to support the findings. “We want to see exactly what the decline is from 94% protection against asymptomatic infections to 64,” Forch said. “Does that reflect that they are more aggressively testing everyone and everyone who comes into contact with people with asymptomatic infections? I don’t know.” “We are fully hoping to see more cases, especially among unvaccinated patients.” In the United States, “breakthrough” cases of vaccinated people are so rare that many state health departments contacted by CNN have identified patterns and trends that could lead to changes in testing guidance. We are not collecting enough data to make a decision. For example, Louisiana emailed CNN on Wednesday, and state epidemiologists are analyzing groundbreaking cases currently underway, but to be confident in sharing state-level estimates. , Need more sequence data. “But as the proportion of deltas circulating in Louisiana increases, we are fully hoping to see more cases, especially among unvaccinated individuals,” said a Louisiana Health Department spokesman. Kevin Ritten wrote in an email. As in other states, Arkansas has a “significant increase” in cases of Covid-19 due to Delta variants, Arkansas Health Department spokesman Daniel McNeil said on Tuesday. I emailed CNN. Overall, “the number of new cases has increased in our state, and the proportion and number of samples identified as delta variants has increased,” McNeill wrote in an email. But at this point, “the lack of variant information for all current cases does not allow the increase in case numbers to be attributed to the delta variant,” McNeil said. “It’s hard to say if this is a causal relationship.”

