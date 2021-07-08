Health physician: Large-scale church COVID outbreak

The outbreak of COVID-19 in a large church, which infected 24 Clallam County residents with COVID-19 and subsequently killed two, had no new cases for more than two weeks.

Its outbreak is being considered by the county health department.

Dr. Allison Berry, a Clallam County public health officer, said no new infections were expected from the outbreak, but some residents were hospitalized for the new coronavirus contracted from the outbreak.

Clallam County Public Health still has one outbreak in a small church that had five confirmed cases so far. According to Berry, this outbreak could lead to more cases.

Dr. Tom Rock, a health doctor at Berry and Jefferson County, said he would not pinpoint the location of the outbreak if he felt that all exposures could be tracked.

According to Berry, Clallam County has five residents in the hospital, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Jefferson County confirmed another COVID-19 case on Wednesday. It remained under investigation. Clallam County has confirmed two additional incidents related to the social gathering.

Berry said Clallam County has begun to have cases of COVID-19 since the celebration on July 4. Her department will closely monitor these situations, she said, as July 2020 saw a large spike in COVID-19 cases for a holiday weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health is resuming some of the other services that were suspended early in the pandemic. According to Locke, the office has been reopened to the public and children’s reservations and other family support services have been reopened.

“We can’t stop the pandemic, but that’s not all we do,” Locke said.

According to state dashboards, according to the latest data, 74.8% of Jefferson County residents over the age of 16 have started vaccination, 71.6% have been fully vaccinated, and 67.6% of the total population have been vaccinated. Started, 64.7% are fully vaccinated.

According to the state dashboard, Clallam County has given at least one vaccination to 64.8% of residents aged 16 and over, 60.7% have been fully vaccinated, 56% of the total population have started vaccination and 52.3%. Was completely vaccinated.

Both health officials continue to encourage residents over the age of 12 to be vaccinated, and Locke wants to see vaccination levels in the 80 percent zone for widespread community protection. ..

“Vaccination is the only really good way to end a (pandemic),” Locke said. “The more unvaccinated people, the longer they will last and the more serious they will be.”

According to county data, Clallam County has confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases so far this month as of Wednesday, about 1.21 percent of the 1,483 cases reported since the outbreak began. 14 residents died of the disease.

According to county public health data, Jefferson County has identified five COVID-19 cases so far this month as of Wednesday, about 1.1 percent of the 455 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. According to reports, four residents died of COVID.

There were 35 incidents in Clallam County on Wednesday. There were five active incidents in Jefferson County.

Both counties are in the medium-risk category of the state, with Clallam County having 64 people per 100,000 in the last two weeks and Jefferson County two weeks ago on Saturday at about 34.48 per 100,000.

________

Jefferson County Reporter Zack Jabronski can be reached by extension 360-385-2335. 5, or at [email protected]



