Results from the latest REACT-1 study show that COVID-19 infection rates are one-third that of double-vaccinated people

Interim findings from June 24 to July 5 from Imperial College London and Ipsosmori have quadrupled infections since the last REACT-1 study conducted from May 20 to June 7. , 1 in 170 people are infected, and the recent doubling time is 6 days.

The prevalence of double-vaccinated persons under the age of 65 is one-third that of unvaccinated persons under the age of 65, demonstrating the impact of vaccination development.

Incidents are expected to continue to increase as society opens, requiring people to exercise their cautious and personal responsibilities.

Interim findings from the latest report on REACT-1, one of the country’s largest studies on COVID-19 infection in the United Kingdom, were published today (Thursday, July 8) by Imperial College London and Ipsosmori.

Between June 24th and July 5th, more than 47,000 volunteers performed PCR tests in the United Kingdom to determine COVID-19 levels in the general population. According to the latest data, infections in the United Kingdom have quadrupled from 0.15% to 0.59% since the last REACT-1 report from May 20th to June 7th.

The main findings from the first half of the 13th round of the REACT-1 study show:

National prevalence is significantly higher in the middle of Round 13 (swabs from June 24th to July 5th) than in Round 12 (swabs from May 20th to June 7th). , It has risen from 0.15% to 0.59%. Test positive;

Exponential growth in prevalence continued, with an average doubling time of 15 days between Round 12 (swabs from May 20 to June 7) and Round 13.

However, only in the first half of Round 13, the doubling time was 6.1 days and the corresponding R-value was 1.87.

There was a significant increase in all age groups under 75, especially younger, with the highest prevalence of 13-17 years at 1.33% and 18-24 years at 1.40%.

Infections are increasing in all regions, with the largest increase in London, with prevalence increasing more than eight-fold from 0.13% in Round 12 to 1.08% in Round 13.

Among people under the age of 64, the infection rate was 0.35% for those who received the vaccine twice, but 1.15% for those who did not receive the vaccine, indicating the impact of the development of vaccination.

Prevalence has not increased significantly among vaccinated people, from 0.06% of people aged 65 and over who reported receiving two vaccinations in Round 12 to 0.24% in the same group in Round 13. Is rising to.

According to the latest data from the UK Public Health Service (PHE), our vaccination program has saved more than 27,000 lives and prevented more than 7 million people from being infected with COVID-19. It also shows that both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can reduce symptomatic infections by almost 80%.

Those over the age of 18 can book vaccinations through the NHS Reservation Service. The second vaccination is accelerated by reducing the dosing interval from 12 weeks to 8 weeks.

Sajid Javid, Secretary of Health, said:

As we learn to unlock society and live with COVID-19, it is inevitable that the number of cases will increase significantly in the coming weeks. However, today’s findings show that one-third of people who have been vaccinated twice have an infection rate.

It’s more important than ever to have a second life-saving jab so that we can continue to weaken the link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths and build a barrier to protection against the virus.

It is important to be sensible and responsible for the health of yourself and those around you as you move from regulation to guidance, return to your daily life, meet your loved ones, and return to work.

COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadim Zahawi said:

It is very encouraging to see that the deployment of vaccination has a significant impact on stopping the spread of the virus. Almost two-thirds (64%) of adults take both doses, providing maximum protection.

All jabs help control infections and serious illnesses, so I recommend taking the first and second doses when invited to everyone. A few people who are doubly jabbed and experiencing symptoms need to continue to be tested so that we all can play their part in stopping the spread of this terrible virus.

On Monday, July 5, the government confirmed that step 4 of the roadmap from the blockade would proceed on July 19, if four tests were met. This means that all current legal restrictions on social interaction and restrictions on large-scale events, performance, and life events will be lifted. Face covers are no longer required indoors, but guidance suggests where people wear them.

The prime minister also revealed that the number of incidents is expected to increase as society opens up. He was cautious and urged people to be vaccinated when called. According to the latest data, vaccination programs have weakened the link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the Imperials School of Public Health REACT program, said:

Despite the successful deployment of vaccination programs, there is a rapid increase in infectious diseases, especially among young people.

However, it is encouraging that people who have been vaccinated with both vaccines have low infection rates. Therefore, it is imperative that as many people as possible take both vaccine doses when provided.

Kelly Beaver, Managing Director of Public Relations at Ipsos MORI, said:

The prevalence of COVID-19 seems very likely to continue to rise as the country is further unlocked, but there are promising signs that the vaccine program is working. These findings reiterate the importance of getting vaccinated. We would like to thank all the research participants throughout the UK for their contributions to this research.

There are no restrictions at school. All children under the age of 18 no longer need “bubbles”, no social distance, schools no longer need to stagger start and end times, but existing arrangements until the end of the semester if necessary You can continue.

This report is the latest in a REACT-1 study commissioned by the Ministry of Health and conducted by a world-class team of scientists, clinicians and researchers at Imperial College London, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and Ipsosmori. ..

Such a powerful population surveillance study understands the impact of COVID-19 infection rates, how the virus is spreading nationwide, and the measures taken to contain the virus to inform current and future behavior. Is essential for.

Background