California’s “Epsilon” strain of COVID-19 may evade vaccine: study





A new study found that the COVID-19 vaccine may be somewhat vulnerable to California’s “epsilon” virus strain. According to researchers at the University of Washington and San Francisco-based lab Vir Biotechnology, the variant has three peplomer mutations that can be used to weaken current vaccines by up to 70%. Studies show that mutations in this strain are produced by vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna and degrade neutralizing antibodies that protect against infection. Journal science July 1. Reportedly, spike mutations may also be able to evade naturally produced antibodies that humans form after being infected with the coronavirus. Studies show that the effectiveness of current shots can be reduced by 50 to 70 percent compared to the strain first discovered in May 2020. In one probe of peplomer, researchers found that the mutation weakened 14 of 34 vaccine-safe neutralizing antibodies. sciencedaily.com.. Mutations in epsilon degrade neutralized antibodies. Mario Tama / Getty Images Overall, approximately 97% of the 49,221 variants reported worldwide (also known as B.1.427 and B.1.429 strains) occur in the United States, and more than half occur in California. Meanwhile, India’s first detected delta strain became the world’s most predominant coronavirus strain on Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. This strain accounts for more than half of all new cases in the United States The second most predominant variant in New York City. The Delta strain became the most predominant coronavirus strain in the world on Wednesday. AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes, File

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/07/california-epsilon-strain-of-covid-19-could-evade-vaccines-study/

