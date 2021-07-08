Coronavirus infections in LA County have exceeded 500 again. Nearly 300 hospitalized – Daily News

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County exceeded 500 again on Wednesday, July 7, but the number of hospitalized people reached nearly 300, and health officials said infection control efforts.

Daily COVID-19 infections have increased in the county over the past two weeks, with over 600 new cases reported on Saturday. This is almost three times the number reported in mid-June.

On Wednesday, the county reported 515 new infections, some of which could be the result of a backlog of reports from a long holiday weekend. The new case pushed the cumulative total for the entire county during the pandemic to 1,253,536.

Eight more COVID deaths were confirmed by the county on Wednesday, increasing the county-wide death toll to 24,514.

According to state statistics, from 275 on Tuesday, 296 were hospitalized for COVID in the county. The number of people in the intensive care unit was 71, down from 73 the day before. Hospitalizations are slowly increasing, but are still just a few of the four-digit numbers seen during the county’s winter infectious disease surge.

As daily cases increase, the County Public Health Service urged residents to consider participating in the COVID-19 Community Ambassador Program on Wednesday. In Los Angeles County. “

“We need to continue to work together to improve the reliability and acceptability of vaccines to increase vaccination rates, and reach the level of community immunity that protects everyone,” said the Director of Public Health. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “We are grateful to all residents of the COVID-19 Ambassador Program for providing accurate information to friends and colleagues on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 infections have increased in the last few weeks, we will continue to work together to protect each other and give individuals who have questions about vaccines access to information on vaccine safety and efficacy. That is very important, from the people they trust. “

To date, nearly 3,000 residents have completed training in the Ambassador Program. Information about the program is available at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/CommunityAmbassadorProgram/.

Health officials say the county’s recent daily increase in infections and test positives is driven by an increase in COVID-19 mutants, especially the highly contagious “delta” mutants. They are at sufficient risk for the variants to pose a significant threat, as 4 million residents of LA County (including 1.3 million children not eligible for shots) have not yet been vaccinated. I added that there is.

According to the California Public Health Service, “Delta” has also become California’s most identified coronavirus strain, accounting for 35.6% of the mutant strains analyzed in June, a surge from just 5.6% in May.

According to Feller, 245 cases of “delta” mutations were confirmed in the county last week, almost double the number last week. It is not possible to estimate the number across the population as the county performs only the limited sequence tests needed to identify the variant, but the most predominant variant detected in the county is the “delta”. I will.

As of last week, the county had received more than 10.4 million COVID-19 vaccines. According to the latest figures, 59% of residents over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated and 68% are vaccinated at least once. This number is higher in the elderly, with 76% of people over the age of 65 being fully vaccinated and 87% receiving at least one vaccination.

However, the weekly pace of vaccination has now slowed from a high of about 500,000 winter / spring per week in the county to less than 60,000. Vaccination lags behind the new COVID infection and the black community at the mercy of hospitalization.

The county continues to provide incentives in the hope of encouraging more people to be vaccinated. Last Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the county, Los Angeles City, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center has a chance to win one of the four ticket packages at The Huntington Library and Descanso Gardens. there is. Los Angeles County Arboretum and South Coast Botanical Garden. The package includes Huntington’s annual membership and a one-day pass to other facilities.