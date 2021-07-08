Studies show that the Covid infection rate for people who have been vaccinated twice is one-third.





A new study shows that the prevalence of coronavirus is one-third that of people who have been vaccinated twice. Among people under the age of 64, those who received the vaccine twice had an infection rate of 0.35%, while those who did not receive the vaccine had an infection rate of 1.15%. Both Covid-19 vaccines can reduce symptomatic infections by almost 80%, according to data from the UK Public Health Service. The Welsh infection rate rose to 109.6 cases per 100,000 population and to 103.2 on Tuesday, based on the seven days from June 26th to July 2nd. Read more about the latest Welsh numbers.. New data covering the period June 24 to July 5 shows that UK infections have dropped from 0.15% to 0.59% since the last React-1 report covering May 20 to June 7. It also shows a four-fold increase. Data show that 1 in 170 people are infected and the recent doubling time is 6 days. Between June 24th and July 5th, more than 47,000 volunteers performed PCR tests in the United Kingdom through React-1, one of the country’s largest studies on Covid-19 infection in the United Kingdom. We examined the level of Covid-19 in the population. There is a significant increase in all age groups under 75 years, especially younger ages, with the highest prevalence among 13-17 and 18-24 years. Infections are increasing in all regions, with the largest increase in London. Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program at the Imperials School of Public Health, said: Prevalence of both vaccinated individuals. Therefore, it is imperative that as many people as possible receive both vaccinations when provided. “ Kelly Beaver, Managing Director of Public Relations at Ipsos Mori, said: I reiterate the importance of getting vaccinated. We are very grateful to all the research participants throughout the UK for their contributions to this research. “ British Health Minister Sajid Javid admitted that the number of cases “inevitably” increased as the British government relaxed British regulations. Boris Johnson previously announced that all current legal restrictions on social interaction and restrictions on large-scale events, performance and life events will be lifted at the next stage of the roadmap. Although required indoors, the guidance suggests where people will wear it. Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: Now available. “I encourage everyone to take the first and second doses when invited, as all jabs help control infections and serious illnesses. A few people experiencing symptoms with double jabs. Should continue to be tested. This terrible virus epidemic. “ What do you think about this story? Please let us know in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/health/covid-vaccine-protection-infection-rates-20994520

