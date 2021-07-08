WHO reports show an increase in covid cases and a decrease in mortality worldwide





Tampa, Florida — The latest status report from the World Health Organization shows a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, even though global deaths have reached the lowest number of weeks since October. What you need to know According to a WHO report, 2.6 million new COVID cases were reported between June 28 and July 4.

The only region where cases did not increase is the Americas

USF researchers say delta variants can be attributed to a slight increase

The world’s death toll has reached its lowest number of weeks since October. “The numbers, especially those from the UK and some of the recent reports from Israel, seem to give us this new variant we have, this Delta variant, I think. There have been some breakthroughs in infectious diseases among those who have been vaccinated, especially those who have been vaccinated only once, “said the University of South Florida Global Health and Infectious Diseases Research. Dr. Thomas Unnash, co-director of the center, said. According to WHO’s “COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update”, more than 2.6 million cases were reported between June 28th and July 4th. The report states that the 7-week decrease is followed by a slight increase in cases in the 2nd week. Infections surged in Europe as new cases increased by 30%. In Africa, deaths increased by 23%.The Americas were the only region that did not see an increase in incidents, but Unnasch said it did not mean that it was a situation that would not affect the United States. “We may avoid variants that can circumvent the immune response elicited by current vaccines, which can lead to higher levels of infection, or worse, additions initiated here. I really want to worry about the variant of. ” Said. Unnasch said the latest figures also provide some positive news. They show that less than 54,000 people died of COVID during the week. Not only is it down 7% from the previous week, it is also the weekly lowest number of deaths worldwide since last fall. “The incident doesn’t seem to be that serious,” he said. “I think this is due to two reasons: one is starting to infect young people who are healthy and have a low risk of death from severe infections and infections. The other is that they have been vaccinated once. Even those who may have very bad consequences are virtually protected from very serious hospitalizations and deaths. “ The countries that reported the most new cases during the week were Brazil, India, and Colombia.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/news/2021/07/08/who-report-shows-global-covid-cases-increase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos