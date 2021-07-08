Wildfires that lead to increased stress and anxiety, says the Mental Health Association





by Canadian Mental Health AssociationFor many British Columbia residents, a sense of increased stress and anxiety around them Forest fire,extreme heat And Climate change It is detrimental to their mental health. “Natural disasters like wildfires are recognized to have a tremendous impact on our mental health and well-being,” said Johnny Morris, BCCEO at CMHA. “It doesn’t have to be okay, it’s okay to feel what you’re feeling.” “It’s very important to check your way.” read more: Wildfire situation earlier than planned, high risk of Okanagan in South Caribou: July outlook Many people are experiencing different emotions as a catastrophic fire in Litton last week, more fires across the state, and a tragic sudden death during a heat wave. .. The story continues under the ad “If it’s really taken over and you can’t live your daily life without feeling stuck, it’s really important to ask for help,” Morris said.















Signs of increased stress and decreased mental health are not always obvious. “(Some of the signs of mental health problems) are major changes in sleep, appetite, irritability, loss of connection with friends, fatigue, and the feeling that you don’t have the energy,” Morris said. Told. “If you see a big change on the outside, it’s a great opportunity to check in on the inside with both yourself and your loved ones.” read more: One-third of British Columbia’s 200 wildfires burn out of control on Monday CMHA offers a variety of services to those in need. The story continues under the ad “We provide secret mental health support throughout the state,” Morris told Global News Wednesday. “Call 310-6789 or Disaster stress website.. “ read more: Firefighters from Ontario and New Brunswick arrive BC, burning nearly 200 wildfires In Okanagan, anxiety and stress about the wildfire season is very common and many homes are located in the interface area. “Locals in CMHA Kelowna have access to our virtual counseling. They just call us,” said Jessica Samuels, Associate Director of CMHA Kelowna. “Tell us that this is what you are struggling with. If you are a young person, there is Foundry Kelowna, which we run.” CMHA Kelowna said that the easy thing for residents to calm down is to prepare. Residents need to plan for emergencies in preparation for swift action.















