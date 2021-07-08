Latest: Outbreak of virus that burdens Fiji’s medical system

Wellington, New Zealand — As the outbreak of the coronavirus spreads, Fiji’s healthcare system is showing signs of tension. The Pacific Islands have reported record 791 new daily cases and 3 deaths.

The Ministry of Health says the increase in cases will stop testing for viruses at homes in and around the capital. The ministry also suspended all pregnancy services in and around Suva until July 26, saying that those experiencing pregnancy emergencies and deliveries should go directly to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

In Fiji, 59 deaths have been reported since the outbreak of the Delta mutation in April, but authorities do not count 19 of them as viral deaths because the patient had a serious pre-existing condition. Fiji, home to 940,000 people, had only two reported deaths from COVID-19 before that.

Seoul, South Korea — South Korea has reported the largest daily surge in coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. A long line meandered around the capital’s laboratory, and the virus accelerated after months of self-satisfaction.

The 1,275 new cases announced on Thursday exceeded 1,200 for the second consecutive day, surpassing the previous day’s record of 1,240 sets of Christmas.

More than 1,000 infectious diseases occurred in the Great Seoul region, where half of the country’s 51 million people live.

The virus surge is a nasty development in countries where 70% of people are still waiting for their first vaccination.

The country has been struggling to stay alert, attracting large numbers of people to restaurants, bars and parks, hot temperatures and months of fatigue.

Portland, Maine — Health officials in Maine say that more than half of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in all counties in the state.

Maine has one of the highest immunization rates in the United States. More than two-thirds of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

According to data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s highest immunization rate is in Cumberland County, the state’s most populous home of Portland. The ratio there is about 80%.

The county with the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated eligible people is Somerset, with a percentage of about 53% mostly in rural areas. It’s still more than many states.

Sacramento, California — At least nine people working in the California State Capitol were infected with the coronavirus, causing a resurgence of mask mandates for lawmakers and staff.

During the pandemic, a mask was needed in the public space inside the Capitol. However, fully vaccinated lawmakers and staff were allowed to remove their masks in their office.

Four of the new cases in the Capitol are fully vaccinated people.

State data show that such cases are rare. The state has confirmed only 8699 coronavirus infections among more than 20 million people vaccinated in the state.

Salt Lake City-Utah hospital leaders want people to be vaccinated as the state is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases from the more rapidly prevalent delta mutants I am updating my petition.

State health officials told reporters Wednesday that the first delta mutant identified in India began to surge in Utah in the past month and now accounts for about 80% of state cases. ..

The surge is primarily occurring in unvaccinated people who are infected and hospitalized six times as often as those who have been vaccinated.

Utah is currently ranked fourth in the country in terms of new cases per capita, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Utah recorded an average of about 386 confirmed cases per day last week, almost double the rate experienced by the state at its lowest point in early June.

Reno, Nevada-Nevada’s COVID-19 positive rate more than doubled last month to 7.9%, and the average number of new daily cases across the state has risen to its highest level since February, health officials say. ..

Meanwhile, Nevada reported a second death from a delta variant, a man in his 50s in Washoe County, who was in unvaccinated underlying health. The delta variant was first identified in India.

The 14-day moving average of new cases in Nevada dropped to 132 in the first week of June, and the positive rate bottomed out at 3.3% on June 9.

However, an average of 377 new cases reported on July 4 was the highest since February 375. The state’s positive rate is so high, and this is the last time it reached 8.3% on February 23.

The positive rate in Nevada peaked at 21.2% on January 12, after the average number of new cases reached a record high of 2,740 on December 12, 2020.

The Berlin-German Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that delta variants of the coronavirus have become dominant in the country and continue to spread rapidly.

According to the latest analysis, according to the Robert Koch Institute, 59% of new infections were caused by Delta by the end of last month. The center said in a weekly report Wednesday that Delta variants almost doubled within a week.

In Germany, about 33.2 million people, or 39.9%, are fully vaccinated. Over 47.5 million people, or 57.1%, received their first shots.