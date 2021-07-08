Health
Delta-dominant mutants in the United States account for more than half of Covid-19 cases: CDC
The CDC said Thursday that the Delta variant is the predominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States, with 51.7% of cases associated with the variant.
Approximately 51.7% of cases in the United States are associated with delta variants (AP photo for expression)
Delta variants are already the predominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States, according to data modeling performed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Health Organization estimates that in the two weeks ending July 3, Delta variants became predominant in the country, with 51.7% of cases associated with the first identified variant in India.
The proportion of cases associated with the alpha mutant, first identified in the United Kingdom and previously predominant in the United States, has dropped to 28.7%.
Data showing estimated biweekly ratios for the most common SARS-CoV-2 strains prevalent in the United States are based on sequences collected through CDC’s national genomic surveillance after December 20, 2020.
Delta mutants, which are becoming predominant in many countries, are more susceptible to infection than previous versions of the coronavirus and can cause more serious illness, especially among young people. It is currently found in all states of the United States, health officials say.
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden recommended that unvaccinated Americans with COVID-19 fire to protect themselves from the widespread and contagious variants.
So far, preliminary data show that vaccines produced by Pfizer (PFE.N), BioNTech (22UAy.DE), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Moderna (MRNA.O) are virus-concentrated. Therefore, it is mostly defensive against Delta. -Some reduction of neutralizing antibodies.
Read again: Single vaccine dose sufficient to protect recovered Covid patients from delta mutations: ICMR study
Read again: Covid-19: 56 DeltaPlus variants recorded in 12 states by June 30
Click here for India Today.in Completely covers the coronavirus pandemic.
