Indonesia, Thailand consider booster shots in suspicion of Sinovac vaccine

Bangkok / Jakarta, July 8 (Reuters)-Indonesia and Thailand are considering providing booster shots to healthcare professionals immunized with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine. This can reduce public confidence in Chinese products, the main inoculation tool.

In some countries, including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with concerns that China’s vaccinated countries may be ineffective against newer and more contagious variants of the coronavirus. I have already started giving booster shots. read more

However, the challenges facing Southeast Asia are far greater. Many countries in the region are heavily dependent on Chinese vaccines due to tight supply of Western products, with vaccination rates as low as less than 10%.

They also have new cases and deaths, led by highly contagious delta mutants, while infections are increasing among healthcare professionals, despite being fully immunized with Sinovac. Fighting a record surge in (SVA.O) Shot is already stretching a thin medical system.

“There are many doctors and health workers who have been vaccinated twice but have tolerated or died of moderate to severe symptoms,” Slamet Budialt, vice president of the Indonesian Medical Association, told Congress on Monday. “.

Indonesia has vaccinated millions of health care workers with Sinovac shots, and thousands have tested positive for COVID-19. L3N2OJ0F8

Melki Raka Lena, Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Health, said:

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, an official of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, said she was waiting for recommendations from the Immunization Advisory Group on the use of booster shots and the Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (BPOM).

Some real-world data show that the Sinovac vaccine is effective against hospitalization and severe COVID-19 cases, but detailed data on its efficacy against the Delta variant first identified in India Not yet.

1.5 million Pfizer-Thailand expects to receive BioNtech donations (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) Shots from the United States later this month plan to use it to inoculate 700,000 healthcare workers, most of whom have already received two shots of Sinovac.

Senior health official Udom Kachintorn said the plan aims to boost immunity as the Delta variant increases the number of cases and infects a large number of health workers who have been fully vaccinated with Sinovac.

A Thai Ministry of Public Health document leaked this week acknowledged that the Sinovac vaccine was ineffective, indicating that the government is concerned that such a move would signal the public incorrectly. It was. read more

“It will definitely affect confidence in the vaccine,” said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia.

“Vaccines aren’t necessarily ineffective, but they’re less effective after six months, which is my prediction,” he said, encouraging authorities to consider booster shots as a solution and publicize the problem. It was.

Thai authorities have defended the use of the vaccine and plans to purchase more Sinovac vaccines.

“Don’t downgrade Sinovac, even if it turns out to be ineffective, which will reduce the number of patients and deaths in critical conditions,” Udom said.

Indonesian doctors also admit that Sinovac may not be the best vaccine on the market, but so far it’s all they have and it’s better than nothing ..

“So far, we have no choice (other) because we can’t produce (vaccine),” said Eka Julianta Wahjoepramono, Dean of the School of Medicine, Perita Harapan University.

“Sinovac is the only option,” said Eka, who was fully vaccinated with Sinovac but developed a severe case of COVID-19 last month.

Sinovac did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

“Timely rain” or still suspicious

Doubts about the effectiveness of China’s vaccines could undermine China’s so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” through which Beijing has sought to increase its diplomatic influence around the world. China has shipped hundreds of millions of locally developed COVID-19 shots abroad.

Singapore said this week that people who received Sinovac shots were excluded from the total number of vaccinations, especially due to lack of vaccine efficacy data against the infectious Delta variant. read more

“We don’t really have any medical or scientific basis, or we don’t have the data right now to establish how effective Sinovac is for Delta infections and serious illnesses,” Health said. Minister Onyekun said.

China has repeatedly said that vaccines are safe and effective.

In response to a question about whether other countries have expressed concern about Chinese vaccines, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “Chinese vaccines are widely recognized for their safety and efficacy. Has a high reputation in the international community. “

“To date, more than 100 countries have approved Chinese vaccines … The first batch of vaccines arriving in many developing countries is from China. They said the Chinese dose was” timely. We call it “rain”. “

