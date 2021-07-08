NHS hospitals were forced to stop surgery again by deploying the third wave.Coronavirus

Hospitals are losing staff to treat and isolate more and more Covid patients, so surgery, including cancer surgery, must be canceled again.

Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust had to discontinue planned non-urgent surgery this week to address the influx of patients with serious illness in Covid.

Other hospitals and ambulance services are also under serious pressure to believe that NHS staff are developing Covid’s third wave, which they fear will worsen in the coming weeks.

“Using our experience from the previous wave of pandemics, we are developing plans to support the treatment of increased Covid hospitalization while providing care to those patients. Waiting for scheduled operation“Dr. Philwood, Chief Medical Officer of Leeds Trust, said.

“Care for all patients is important to us, but we had to postpone planned selective surgery to prioritize patients in need of emergency treatment,” he said. I added.

“Along with other NHS, more and more patients are admitted to the hospital with Covid-19.”

The Royal Orthopedic Hospital in Birmingham also had to postpone scheduled surgery due to many staff being closed due to quarantine after being identified as a contact person with Covid’s symptoms. The Guardian understands that.

Ambulance service has the same problem. NHS ambulance services in the West Midlands, Yorkshire, and northwestern regions are believed to be struggling to deal with.

The new increase in Covid cases also means that some patients spend an unusually long time behind the ambulance because the A & E unit is too busy to accept the ambulance.

Meanwhile, hospital bosses hope that NHS staff will no longer need to be quarantined from 19 July. This is four weeks before the double jab and children’s quarantine is lifted on August 16.

Taking a break from work for the surge of front-line staff is increasing pressure on unusually busy hospitals all year round, even without the surge of Covid infections, they said.

“The number of staff who are not quarantined because they were pinged by the NHS app is causing real problems, and their absence is really affecting the colleagues left behind,” said NHS sources. I will.

For example, about 1,000 staff at the University of Birmingham Hospital were identified as contacts, or because the “bubble” had to take a break to care for a child returning home from school, or according to one source. , He says he is ill.

The hospital director is dissatisfied with the fact that staff must be quarantined for 10 days if they are identified as contacts with Covid, even if most of the staff have been vaccinated with both Covid. They say more healthcare workers will have to leave work in the coming weeks as Sajid Javid admits a surge in Covid infections, which could soon reach more than 100,000 cases a day. I’m afraid.

The “logical date” to release NHS staff from quarantine obligations is July 19, and most of the remaining restrictions on social contact, even though some scientists believe it is dangerous. They say it’s a “free day” when is lifted. And it’s too early.

Hospitals need to increase the number of staff available to meet subsequent demands for care, as NHS sources expect a subsequent surge as a direct result of deregulation. There is.

Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital organization NHS Provider, said: Staff who were one of the first groups to be vaccinated. “

However, Gabriel Scully, a visiting professor at the University of Bristol and a member of the Independent Sages Committee of Scientific Experts, recommended that the minister take a cautious approach. He said hospital staff were around vulnerable people all day long, so self-quarantine in the event of possible infection is even more important.

Rather than focusing on lifting almost all restrictions that may urge people to remove the NHS Covid app, the minister will focus on improving ventilation and promoting mask wear in the workplace. Scully said the focus should be on improving safety.

“What we can’t do is spread the virus. Therefore, we need to take protective measures, which is prevention and [recognising that] I have never run a test and traced it properly. It reaches people too slowly, and it’s a special problem, especially with this infectious virus, “he said.

