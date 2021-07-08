Health
Covid: Men are more likely to get Covid than women-is it because of the euro?
Men were almost one-third more likely to test positive COVID-19 I think it’s more gathered to see than the latest women’s figures Euro 2020 It may be the reason.
According to the latest data, 1 in 170 people in the UK is infected with the coronavirus, and recently they have 6 days of doubling time.
Interim findings from June 24 to July 5 from Imperial College London and Ipsosmori show that infections have quadrupled since the last React-1 study conducted from May 20 to June. Is shown.
This round was the first time that there was a noticeable difference in the number of virus-positive men and women, according to researchers.
Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program at the Imperial School of Public Health, said:
“Therefore, adjusting for other variables would make women 30% less likely to be positive in our study.”
When asked why this is the case, Professor Stephen Riley of Imperial Infectious Disease Dynamics said that changes in infections are likely to be caused by changes in social mix.
He added: “And there is plenty of evidence that mixing internally is more likely to cause infection than mixing externally.
“If you need to speculate on the impact of the euro, think about the possible impact first. Consider that it is much wider than around London and people are more likely to mix internally. Otherwise. I will do it.
Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast
“So my first idea wasn’t immediately in and around the stadium, it was about the more general behavior of the population, but this study doesn’t tell it directly.”
Professor Riley further said:
“I think it’s most likely due to the degree of sociability between men and women.
“And because of that timing, watching soccer can lead to more social activity for men than usual.”
The study also showed that the prevalence of double vaccination under age 65 was one-third that of unvaccinated under age 65, demonstrating the impact of vaccination development.
Incidents are expected to continue as regulations are relaxed and people are required to remain cautious and fulfill their personal responsibilities.
The latest data shows the infection in the United Kingdom Increased quadrupled from 0.15% to 0.59% Since the last React-1 report.
Prevalence continues to increase exponentially, with an average doubling time of 15 days between rounds 12 and 13.
However, the data suggest that only in the first half of Round 13, the doubling time was 6.1 days and the corresponding R-value was 1.87.
There is an increase in all age groups under 75 years, but the highest prevalence is 1.33% in 13-17 years and 1.40% in 18-24 years.
The data show that infections are increasing in all regions. The largest increase was seen in London, with prevalence increasing more than eight times from 0.13% in Round 12 to 1.08% in Round 13.
However, prevalence has not increased significantly among vaccinated people, from 0.06% of people aged 65 and over who reported receiving two vaccinations in Round 12 to 0.24 in the same group in Round 13. It has risen to%.
Health Minister Sajid Javid said:
“But today’s findings show that one-third of people who have been vaccinated twice have an infection rate.”
Javid urged people to have a second jab when offered.
“When we move from regulation to guidance, return to our daily lives, meet our loved ones, and return to work, it is imperative that people practice good sense and take personal responsibility for themselves and those around them.” He added.
Professor Elliott said: “Despite the successful deployment of vaccination programs, infectious diseases are increasing rapidly, especially among young people.
“But it is encouraging that people who have been vaccinated with both vaccines have low infection rates.
“Therefore, it is imperative that as many people as possible take both vaccine doses, if provided.”
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-07-08/covid-men-are-more-likely-than-women-to-get-covid-are-the-euros-to-blame
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]