Covid: Men are more likely to get Covid than women-is it because of the euro?

Men were almost one-third more likely to test positive COVID-19 than women according to the latest figures.

According to the latest data, 1 in 170 people in the UK is infected with the coronavirus, and recently they have 6 days of doubling time.

Interim findings from June 24 to July 5 from Imperial College London and Ipsosmori show that infections have quadrupled since the last React-1 study conducted from May 20 to June. Is shown.

This round was the first time that there was a noticeable difference in the number of virus-positive men and women, according to researchers.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program at the Imperial School of Public Health, said:



“Therefore, adjusting for other variables would make women 30% less likely to be positive in our study.”

When asked why this is the case, Professor Stephen Riley of Imperial Infectious Disease Dynamics said that changes in infections are likely to be caused by changes in social mix.

He added: “And there is plenty of evidence that mixing internally is more likely to cause infection than mixing externally.

“If you need to speculate on the impact of the euro, think about the possible impact first. Consider that it is much wider than around London and people are more likely to mix internally. Otherwise. I will do it.

“So my first idea wasn’t immediately in and around the stadium, it was about the more general behavior of the population, but this study doesn’t tell it directly.”

Professor Riley further said:

“I think it’s most likely due to the degree of sociability between men and women.

“And because of that timing, watching soccer can lead to more social activity for men than usual.”

The study also showed that the prevalence of double vaccination under age 65 was one-third that of unvaccinated under age 65, demonstrating the impact of vaccination development.

Incidents are expected to continue as regulations are relaxed and people are required to remain cautious and fulfill their personal responsibilities.

The latest data shows the infection in the United Kingdom Increased quadrupled from 0.15% to 0.59% Since the last React-1 report.

Prevalence continues to increase exponentially, with an average doubling time of 15 days between rounds 12 and 13.

However, the data suggest that only in the first half of Round 13, the doubling time was 6.1 days and the corresponding R-value was 1.87.

There is an increase in all age groups under 75 years, but the highest prevalence is 1.33% in 13-17 years and 1.40% in 18-24 years.

The data show that infections are increasing in all regions. The largest increase was seen in London, with prevalence increasing more than eight times from 0.13% in Round 12 to 1.08% in Round 13.

However, prevalence has not increased significantly among vaccinated people, from 0.06% of people aged 65 and over who reported receiving two vaccinations in Round 12 to 0.24 in the same group in Round 13. It has risen to%.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said:

“But today’s findings show that one-third of people who have been vaccinated twice have an infection rate.”

Javid urged people to have a second jab when offered.

“When we move from regulation to guidance, return to our daily lives, meet our loved ones, and return to work, it is imperative that people practice good sense and take personal responsibility for themselves and those around them.” He added.

Professor Elliott said: “Despite the successful deployment of vaccination programs, infectious diseases are increasing rapidly, especially among young people.

“But it is encouraging that people who have been vaccinated with both vaccines have low infection rates.

“Therefore, it is imperative that as many people as possible take both vaccine doses, if provided.”