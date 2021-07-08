Health Commissioner Warns About COVID-19’s Fall Resurrection

The local health sector continues to emphasize the importance of receiving COVID-19 vaccination, despite the declining numbers.

Cases of COVID-19 in Ashland, Holmes, and Wayne counties have plummeted since January, when vaccine deployment began. Hospitalizations and deaths also fell to single digits after hitting record highs at the end of 2020.

Local health commissioners’ concerns arise when and when delta variants of the virus arrive in Ohio. Last week, the state reported mutations in less than 1% of cases, according to Wayne County Health Commissioner Nick Cascarelli.

“Over the state, that’s a low percentage … I’m sure you’ll be here,” Cascarelli said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the delta variant as a “variant of concern” along with the alpha and beta variants. The delta variant was first identified in India and has improved transmission rates.

Jennifer Torkington, Deputy Health Commissioner for Holmes County, said:

No variant has been identified by the CDC as a “Critical Result Variant.”

Vaccination rate is stable

Immunization rates in the Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties peaked in March and then slowed sharply, rising slightly during the Vax-a-Million Sweepstakes in May.

Cascarelli said his department is taking a “small ball” approach to immunize more people in Wayne County, in contrast to the large clinics held earlier this year. It was.

Over 34% of Ashland residents are first vaccinated and 31.25% are fully vaccinated. More than two-thirds of the population aged 65 and over are fully vaccinated.

Ashland County Health Commissioner Vicky Taylor said Delta variants could not only affect unvaccinated case rates, but also increase hospitalization and mortality. I warned you.

“As we move forward, we have to wait for how it will affect the county,” Taylor said.

Holmes County continues to experience declining vaccination rates throughout the state, with 15.3% and 14.37% fully vaccinated. Nearly 46% of the population over the age of 65 is fully vaccinated.

The Holmes County Health District offers appointment-based vaccinations at county-wide outreach immune clinics. The health department is also working with schools to assess interest in vaccination in the field and to provide clinics for students over the age of 12 before returning to Japan in August.

“We continue to encourage vaccination because it is the best way to prevent severe COVID infections,” said Torkington.

Over 37% of Wayne County residents are first vaccinated and 34.57% are fully vaccinated. Nearly 72% of the population over the age of 65 is fully vaccinated.

Cascarelli said his division has partnered with SARTA and Community Action Wayne / Medina to operate a mobile clinic in the McDonald’s region.

The Wayne County Health Department has also held a corporate clinic and has begun to provide vaccines to people booked in county prisons. The health department is trying to address home residents by delivering vaccines directly to them.

Health Commissioner Expresses Concerns Entering Fall

The COVID-19 epidemic is unlikely to occur in outdoor situations. Concerns arise when people return indoors in the fall for schools, holiday gatherings, and other social events.

Torkington encourages unvaccinated people to wear masks around others and continue to follow standard illness prevention strategies, such as washing hands or staying home when sick. I will.

“Vaccination not only protects you, but also protects the people around you who are unvaccinated or unable to be vaccinated,” Torkington said.

Influenza hospitalizations and deaths have also dropped significantly last year due to the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, including masking and social distance. As the restrictions are lifted and more people do not comply with these safety standards, Taylor may find it difficult to track, but suspects that more cases of influenza will occur.

“Influenza cases are reported only through hospitalization, so the effects may not be known,” said Ashland County Health Commissioner.

