Vaccine advice should be given by scientists, not politicians





Prompt vaccination against COVID-19, which is essential for economic and national health, requires clear and effective communication with the general public about risks. This issue as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a welcome announcement to increase access to emergency financial assistance and provide an additional 300,000 vaccines for the blockade of Sydney, and announced new guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Has occurred again. He said a single dose of AstraZeneca and those concerned about the outbreak in Sydney should take a second dose only 8 weeks later, rather than waiting for the recommended 12 weeks. .. The problem of gaps between doses of AstraZeneca is complex. The Therapeutic Goods Department states that a second dose is safe after an interval of only 4 weeks. Even the Australian Immunotechnology Advisory Group (ATAGI) states that a second dose may be recommended before 12 weeks, depending on the risk of getting the disease.

However, ATAGI’s official advice is still 12 weeks apart. Sharon Lewin, director of the Doherty Institute for Infectious Immunology in Victoria, Said Herald On Wednesday, just before Morrison spoke, she said she recommended a 12-week delay as the study showed that it provided better protection from infection. A second dose of AstraZeneca after 12 weeks provides 80% protection from symptomatological COVID-19 disease, but after 8 weeks it is 60%, she said. Given this complexity, decisions to change recommendations should be carefully communicated, ideally by a scientist who understands the problem, based on careful scientific advice. This should not be a topic for politicians to make an uncontextual presentation from the cuff. This isn’t the first time Morrison has been confused by a brief announcement about the AstraZeneca vaccine.last month He seemed to invite people under the age of 40 Taking AstraZeneca’s medication, even though ATAGI said that Pfizer is the preferred vaccination for that age group. ATAGI made this recommendation because young people are more likely to be affected by the rare blood clots caused by AstraZeneca. Morrison needs to be especially careful when talking about these issues, given that the public is already confused by the change in advice on AstraZeneca as new information about the risk of blood clots is revealed. Initially recommended for the entire population, then over 50s, and now over 60s. Every time I change my advice, I get more hesitant about the vaccine and people get even more confused.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/advice-on-vaccines-should-be-given-by-scientists-not-politicians-20210708-p5883y.html

