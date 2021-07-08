10 skin care mistakes you make that are ruining your skin

It’s a small thing that puts a strain on your skin. Here are 10 mistakes you should avoid.

Skin care is always a regime and skin care. Even small mistakes, such as eating too much sugar or chocolate, can lead to acne and acne. The food you eat can be a major reason behind the functioning of your skin, but the specific mistakes you make can damage your skin. So I made a list of 10 mistakes to avoid to keep your skin healthy.

1. Not removing makeup before bedtime is one of the most common mistakes people make. It not only clogs the pores, but also creates a barrier between the skin and the atmosphere, making it difficult to breathe.

2. Not wearing sunscreen is another big mistake to avoid. Your skin can show signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Too much touch on the face is a major reason for acne. Bacteria on the fingers clog the pores and cause acne.

4. It’s great for those who like to keep their skin clean. However, be careful not to remove too much dead skin. It creates tiny tears on the surface, which over time strains your skin.

5. Not letting the skin breathe is another mistake you make. The 10-step skin care routine is all hype so far, but make sure it suits your skin. If you stack many products, the pores will become clogged.

6. Moisturizers are one of the most important skin care products you need to use. It is not recommended to remove the moisturizer, even on oily or acne-prone skin.

7. Sleep is one of the most important things to keep your skin healthy. If you don’t sleep well, it will definitely hurt your skin.

8. After bathing, strenuous movements to dry your skin are the worst you can do. Gently tap the skin to dry it to prevent sagging.

9. The use of dirty cosmetics is a major reason for developing acne. If you have a habit of using a makeup brush or sponge, wash it regularly.

10. Last but not least, repelling acne only spreads the bacteria to nearby areas. Please stop immediately.

See below for the latest information on fashion and beauty. @pinkvillafashion

Read again: 5 Ways to Use Miraculous Aloe Vera Gel for All Skin Care and Hair Care Problems