Moderna Seasonal Influenza mRNA Vaccine Candidate: First Participant Administered in Phase 1/2 Study







A biotechnology company that is a pioneer in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, modernThe first participant, published Wednesday, was administered in the Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-1010. Influenza mRNA vaccine candidate. In this phase 1/2 randomized, stratified, observer-blind, dose-ranging study, the safety of Moderna’s seasonal influenza vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 in healthy adults over the age of 18 in the United States, Evaluate responsiveness and immunogenicity. Approximately 180 participants in the study. mRNA-1010 is Moderna’s first candidate for a seasonal influenza vaccine to enter the clinic and is a strain recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for influenza prevention, including seasonal influenza A H1N1, H3N2, influenza B Yamagata and Victoria. Is targeted. “We are pleased to begin this Phase 1/2 trial of mRNA-1010, the first candidate for the seasonal influenza vaccine to enter the clinic. The candidate for the seasonal influenza vaccine will be a future combination. We expect it to be an important component of respiratory vaccines, “said Stéphane Bansell, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. “Respiratory vaccines are an important pillar of the overall mRNA vaccine strategy. The benefits of mRNA vaccines include the ability to combine different antigens to protect against multiple viruses, influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV, etc. We believe that it will include the ability to respond quickly to the evolution of the respiratory virus. Our vision is to allow people to get one shot each fall for protection of high efficacy against the most problematic respiratory viruses. So is to develop a combination vaccine of mRNA. We look forward to advancing the core modality of prophylactic mRNA vaccines so that we can continue to impact the world’s public health. “ Seasonal influenza (type A and type B) epidemics occur seasonally, vary in severity each year, cause respiratory illness, and place a heavy burden on the healthcare system. WHO estimates about 3-5 million severe influenza cases worldwide each year1, And 290,000-650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths.About 8% of the U.S. population experience influenza symptoms each year2.. In the United States, the estimated average financial burden of influenza is about $ 11 billion annually.3.. The effectiveness of current influenza vaccines is about 40-60%, and their prescription is decided 6-9 months before the vaccine is intended for use. Egg-based vaccine production, a process used in most of the currently licensed influenza vaccines, can also cause unintended antigenic drift in the vaccine virus. Moderna plans to investigate potential combination vaccines against influenza, SARS-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). Our comprehensive seasonal influenza program aims to evaluate multiple candidates investigating different antigen combinations against the seasonal influenza virus in the clinic.

