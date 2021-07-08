Dr. Fauci has just warned about this serious risk

but also Coronavirus The pandemic isn’t over, Unvaccinated It puts us all at risk-and for some, they may face a fate worse than death. Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio’s Doctor Radio Reports, appeared with Dr. Marc Siegel (broadcast tomorrow at 2:00 pm) and was unvaccinated. Discussed the dangers. Not getting their shots-and how it puts them and you at serious risk. Read 5 life-saving tips.Don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you have a “long” COVID and you may not even know it..

“The spread of high levels of the virus in certain counties in the country is dangerous to everyone,” said Dr. Forch. “They, especially even those who are particularly vulnerable to the serious adverse effects of infection. Young people are clearly less likely to do so, even though we are seeing more of them now with long COVIDs. As you know, the ability to transmit from person to person is high, and even if the person is infected and has mild symptoms, the number of people with long COVIDs is increasing, so it is highly pathogenic. In the absence of acute infections, sometimes incapacitating and debilitating symptoms can persist. “

Dr. Forch said long COVID can cause “absolutely severe fatigue, muscle aches, temperature, dysregulation, dysautonomia, unexplained tachycardia, lack of concentration and concentration. I wanted it. Therefore, even if I don’t want to get infected with this virus, I get only mild symptoms because the symptoms can persist. This is called a long COVID. “These symptoms For many, many ordinary Americans who have, they do not disappear and may never disappear.

“It’s a complicated issue,” says Dr. Fauci, who hesitates to vaccine. “Some people are just waiting for more information and more data, but I don’t know how much data they need. As you said correctly, I We have distributed hundreds of millions of doses, but looking at some of the Republican Red States’ particularly heavy southern states, for unexplained reasons, they just don’t want to be vaccinated. And what they feel they want for some reason that’s hard to explain may just be pushing back scientific authority. They don’t want to follow the recommendations of scientists. I’m not sure. But unfortunately, Mark, whatever the reason they are potentially hurting themselves, their families, and apparently their community. “

“Most of the things that are considered most of the time are the vaccines we have available if you are a healthy person, especially the 94 and 95% effective mRNA vaccines, 93, 94, 95. You are really very Very highly protected. When someone asked me if you would go to the place, I was saying that they specifically mentioned Mississippi, the level of the vaccine was low ( (About 30% or more of people are vaccinated), if the virus level is high in the community, especially the Delta variant, would you consider wearing a mask in such a situation ?? I said you might do so, depending on your personal situation. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you may want to consider wearing a mask. I emphasized. “

"For example, an elderly person who may not actually have full strong protection, even though the protection is very high, or a person with an underlying condition. The protection provided by the vaccine is certainly very expensive. Depending on your personal circumstances, some may want an additional mile of protection. That's all I meant."