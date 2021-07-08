Mindfulness exercises related to improving sleep quality and duration in at-risk children





Maintaining more sleep or regular bedtime may be considered to improve sleep health, but with Principal Investigator Victor Karion, MD, Donated Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. And the director of the Stanford Early Life Stress and Resilience Program, crime and violence can also affect sleep. “To fall asleep, we need to relax, but they are having a hard time letting go of their experience,” Karion said. statement.. “They don’t feel safe and may have nightmares and fears at night.” With the aim of exploring the effectiveness of school-based training on child behavior and well-being in mindful yoga and yoga-based practices, researchers have found two primarily low socio-economic positions in the Hispanic community ( SES) evaluated the mindful curriculum of elementary and junior high school students in San Francisco, CA (N = 115 children, 49 girls, 8-11 years old at baseline). Of the cohort, 58 children from one community were intervened twice a week for two years, and a control group of 57 children from other SES-compatible communities attended regular physical education classes. .. Both communities had high rates of crime and violence, and families faced stress such as food insecurity and crowded and unstable housing. Leverage Pure power curriculumThe instructor encouraged children to educate their children about stress and use techniques to help them rest and relax, but did not give any guidance on sleep-improving techniques such as maintaining consistent bedtime. All participants were evaluated for sleep through home walking Polysomnography Social stress perceived at baseline and 1 and 2 year follow-up. At baseline, children in the control group slept an average of 54 minutes (7.5 hours per night) more than in the intervention group (6.6 hours per night), with 15 minutes of additional sleep. Rapid eye movement (Rem) Sleep overnight. After 2 years of follow-up, both groups showed different sleep patterns, total sleep in the control group decreased by 64 minutes per night, and REM sleep remained the same. Early adolescence. Conversely, people in the intervention group averaged an average of 74 minutes of total sleep and 24 minutes of REM sleep per night. Sleep was shown to improve dose-dependently within the first 3 months of curriculum exposure, increased involvement in the curriculum, including the use of out-of-class exercise, and significantly increased total and REM sleep time. Has increased to. In particular, people in the intervention group who experienced a significant increase in total and REM sleep time also experienced a significant increase in perceived social stress. Talking about the findings, the researchers emphasized that social stress did not mediate the measured sleep quality or duration. Instead, mindfulness training may have raised awareness of environmental stressors while developing tools to reduce stress vulnerabilities. “These results guarantee additional research to assess whether benefits persist after the curriculum is discontinued, and whether benefits generalize to other populations,” they conclude. .. reference Chick CF, Singh A, Anker LA, and other school-based health and mindfulness curriculums improve children’s objectively measured sleep: a prospective observation cohort study. J Clin Sleep Med.. Published online on July 6, 2021. doi: 10.5664 / jcsm.9508

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/mindfulness-exercises-associated-with-improved-sleep-quality-duration-in-at-risk-children

