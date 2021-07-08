5 Ways to Use Miraculous Aloe Vera Gel for All Skin Care and Hair Care Problems

Aloe vera has been used in numerous home remedies and products for decades. Here are five methods you can use in your skin and hair care routines.

Known for its cooling properties, this naturally extracted leaf contains a gel-like interior that helps address quite a few skin and hair care concerns. From sunburn to frizz, aloe vera is known to be a miraculous ingredient that helps everything. Here are five methods you can use in your routine:

Under the eye cream

Aloe vera gel, which contains Vitamin E, helps to visibly reduce dark circles while working with these eye bags.

Fried hair

If frizzy hair is the problem you are facing, all you need to do is whisk aloe vera gel with coconut oil and leave it on your hair for 30 minutes. Rinse in the usual way and see the difference it makes to your hair.

Acne

Aloe vera is filled with antibacterial properties that help reduce acne and acne. This is one of the easiest and most effective ways to deal with acne at home.

Hair growth

Filled with natural enzymes, aloe vera keeps the scalp clean and penetrates deep into the hair follicles. This, in turn, serves as a great way to promote hair growth. Dormant and dead hair follicles can be revived with the goodness of aloe vera.

Pigmentation

Pigmentation is when there are black spots on the entire face due to excess melanin. Using aloe vera daily before bedtime not only helps to even out skin tone, but also helps reduce acne scars.

