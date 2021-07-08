Malaria and dengue: 8.4 billion people could be at risk by the end of this century-estimated





An estimated 8.4 billion people could be at risk for malaria and dengue by the end of this century if emissions continue to increase at current levels, according to a new study published in. Lancet Planetary Health..

The researchers estimate that this worst-case scenario could increase the population at risk of illness by up to 4.7 billion, especially in lowlands and urban areas, if temperatures rise around (about 4.7 billion). 3.7 ° C 1 × 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels (compared to the period 1970-1999).

The study was guided by London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) With a partner at Umeå University in Sweden. Abdus Salam Center for International Theoretical Physics, Italy; Heidelberg University, Germany. And the University of Liverpool.

By the end of the 21st century, the team used a variety of models to improve the climate for populations at risk for longer infection seasons and two important mosquito-borne diseases (malaria and dengue) compared to 100 years ago. We measured the potential impact of fluctuations. .. They made forecasts based on different levels of greenhouse gas emissions, population density (to represent urbanization), and altitude.

In the case of malaria, modeling the worst-case scenario estimated that a total of 8.4 billion people would be at risk in 2078 (that is, 89.3% of the estimated world population of 9.4 billion). The average between 1970 and 1999 was 3.7 billion (ie 75.6% of the estimated world population of 4.9 billion) 2. In the case of dengue, modeling estimated that a total of 8.5 billion people were at risk in 2080, compared to an average of 3.8 billion from 1970 to 1999.

Malaria suitability is estimated to gradually increase as a result of warming in most tropical regions, especially in the high regions of Africa (Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, etc.) and the Eastern Mediterranean (Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, etc.). I will. And Americas (eg Peru, Mexico, Venezuela). Deng fever compatibility increases primarily in the lowlands of the Western Pacific (Guatemala, Venezuela, Palau, etc.) and the Eastern Mediterranean (Somalia, Djibouti, etc.), and in the highlands of the Americas (Guatemala, Venezuela, Costa Rica, etc.) It is predicted. ).

Studies predict that improved suitability will shift the malaria epidemic zone northward in North America, central Northern Europe, and northern Asia, and the dengue epidemic zone northward in central Northern Europe and the northern United States. I will.

All scenarios predicted an overall increase in the population at risk of malaria and dengue over the first century. However, modeling shows that if steps are taken to reduce global emissions, the impact will be significantly reduced.

In the scenario of the most reduced emissions (greenhouse gas emissions will decrease by 2020 to zero by 2100 and the global average temperature will rise by 1 ° C between 2081 and 2100). , An additional 2.35 billion people are infected with malaria. In the case of dengue fever in this scenario, modeling suggests that an additional 2.41 billion people could be at risk.

In this study, tropical highlands (above 1,000 meters above sea level) in regions such as Ethiopia, Angola, South Africa and Madagascar experience up to 1.6 additional climatically relevant months if emission levels continue to rise at current levels. Emphasized the possibility of malaria infections from 2070 to 2099 compared to the period 1970 to 1999.

The study predicted that dengue transmission seasons could be up to four months longer in Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and the tropical lowlands of the Indian subcontinent.

Dr. Felipe J. Colon Gonzalez, an assistant professor at LSHTM and the lead author, said:

“This study strongly suggests that reducing greenhouse gas emissions can prevent millions of people from becoming infected with malaria and dengue. The results show that low-emission scenarios are transmitted. It has shown to significantly reduce the length of and the number of people at risk. Actions must be continued to limit global warming to well below 2 ° C.

“But policymakers and public health authorities need to be prepared for all scenarios, including those with high levels of emissions. This is currently disease-free and the healthcare system is prepared for outbreaks. This is especially important in areas where you are likely to be unable to do so. “

Climate change raises concerns that transmission of mosquito-borne diseases will be exacerbated through increased vector survival and bite rates, increased pathogen replication within vectors, reduced reproductive rates, and extended transmission periods. I’m raising it.

Malaria and dengue 3, the most important mosquito-borne global threats, were found in more areas, gradually emerged in previously unaffected areas, and subsided over decades. Reappearing in place. Malaria is shifting to higher altitudes and urbanization is associated with an increased risk of dengue fever.

The different impacts of climate change on altitude and urbanization have been discussed earlier, but so far the different levels of altitude and urbanization have not been quantified globally.

The research team’s method uses a combination of six emissions and socio-economic scenarios from conservative to normal business5, and six disease models to identify risks in each World Health Organization (WHO) region 4. Included in identifying.

Worst scenario models have shown that some areas can get too hot for some mosquito species, but the situation is heat-related mortality, reduced labor productivity, and food production. It can cause other health effects such as deterioration.

In addition, mosquito-borne diseases can spread further north and into higher temperate temperate regions, as climatic conditions such as temperature and rainfall can cause malaria and dengue fever to propagate in different parts of the world. It can be a bigger problem elsewhere.

Dr. Rachel Row, associate professor at LSHTM and senior author of the Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Fellow, said: “A lot of intervention is needed to adapt to the health consequences of a warmer and more urbanized world and prepare for all scenarios.

“Our findings emphasize the importance of increased surveillance in potential hotspot areas to monitor the emergence of the disease, especially in areas where there is no experience of dengue or malaria.

“Public health activities are especially important in areas where infections occur occasionally, as public health systems may not be ready to control and prevent these diseases.”

The authors acknowledge the limitations of research, including the fact that they did not consider the effects of socio-economic development, disease and vector evolution, or the development of more effective drugs and vaccines. All of these can make a significant difference in the amount of risk simulated. Estimates are also constrained by the choice of climate and disease models, and the chosen combination of emissions and socio-economic scenarios. In future experiments, researchers may incorporate larger model ensemble and scenario combinations to provide a richer view of the uncertainty around the estimates.