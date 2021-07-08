Arizonas need to be vaccinated to avoid delta mutations, officials say

Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is below the US average, the number of cases is increasing, and the state’s health director has said more injections to avoid outbreaks from the proliferation of delta mutations. It states that it is necessary.

State and county public health officials say the only thing they can actually do is get more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and make it available to everyone who wants it. I will.

Dr. Kara Christ, director of health at Arizona, mentioned a variant of Delta on Tuesday, saying it “is used by unvaccinated people to call for action to get vaccinated.”

It may be the most contagious strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

“The way to deal with that is to get vaccinated. There’s nothing else to do. That is, if you’re not vaccinated, you’ll need to wear a mask,” said Teresa, director of health at Pima County.・ Dr. Karen said.

The delta variant, also known as B.1.167.2, was first detected in India. It is becoming more widespread all over the world, Including US and Arizona.. Health experts say that areas with pockets of unvaccinated people are at greatest risk of outbreaks involving delta mutants.

It’s unclear whether the delta mutant will make people more ill than other strains of the new coronavirus, but there are concerns about its ability to spread very quickly, Christ said.

Some so-called “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases have occurred in vaccinated people, but they are rare. And the more people who get vaccinated, the less likely it is that the virus will continue to infect and cause these breakthrough cases, Christ said.

“There is no 100% vaccine, so in order for the vaccine to be ineffective, the virus must infect you. If everyone around you is vaccinated, the virus will not reach you. “I will,” said Christ. .. “But if one person isn’t vaccinated, it has a little chance of reaching you. If five out of ten people around you aren’t vaccinated, it’s possible to reach you. Will be even higher. “

Vaccines previously used in the United States appear to be effective against delta mutants, but improved community immunity to SARS-CoV-2 makes the virus much more deadly and vaccine resistant. It is less likely to continue to mutate to.

“Knowing the existence of Delta in Arizona, we are trying to remind people that it is really important not only to be vaccinated but also to be fully vaccinated. The number of cases is increasing. “I will,” said Christ. “There was an increase in the proportion due to the delta variant.”

According to ADHS data, a total of 18,004 people died of COVID-19 in Arizona as of Wednesday. Although the proliferation of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths earlier this year has slowed, people are still ill and dying from COVID-19. Most are unvaccinated, hospitals and public health officials say.

“Most of our new cases are unvaccinated individuals. That’s our fear. Having pockets in under-vaccinated communities would make it much easier to spread throughout those communities.” Said Christ.

was there Some discussion Whether people infected with the new coronavirus still need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the advice from public health professionals to the people in that group is consistent. State and federal officials say people who have previously been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 should still receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They say this is the safest and most reliable way to build protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Young people are the key to improving vaccination coverage

According to Christ and other public health experts, vaccination is the best way to avoid delta mutations. However, the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arizona has remained stubborn at around 50% for several weeks.

Between June 7 and Wednesday, vaccination coverage in the total population went from about 47% to 49.9%, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health.The US average as of Wednesday was 55%, by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, the rate of one or more vaccinations for all adults over the age of 18 in Arizona was 62.5%, according to CDC data. This is lower than the US average of 67.2% and lower than some neighboring states. In California, 75.3% of the population over the age of 18 was vaccinated as of Wednesday. It was 77.1% in New Mexico and 70.2% in Colorado.

“Even before the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a history of vaccine hesitation,” Christ said. “It’s like we’ve already done it and we know it. Vaccination rates for 20-44 years are declining.. It’s just that what you need to reach it isn’t accepted. “

According to Christ, the vaccination rate for Arizona people over the age of 55 is “really good,” but state officials say that younger demographics show less vaccination.

State-wide data Shows that as of Wednesday, 50% of Arizonas aged 20-54 had at least one vaccination compared to 80% of those aged 55 and over.

“We are now trying to determine a message that may resonate with people to encourage them to be vaccinated,” she said. “We know that vaccinated health care providers and trusted friends are a good source of information that people say they trust. We provide it (vaccine). We are working to deliver it to the person’s office. “

“Specifically, I did everything I could.”

Besides continuing to emphasize the need to vaccinate more Arizonas, state and county public health authorities are sticking to existing COVID-19 vaccine strategies, making vaccines readily available and vulnerable. Targets poorly serviced communities.

In late May, states and counties moved from large-scale vaccination sites to smaller, more targeted events, and vaccines are now more widely available to individual healthcare providers.

“Specifically, we do everything we can to ensure that there are enough vaccine providers in the community to return home and to connect those with transportation concerns and problems to vaccination services and opportunities within the community. We did, “said Dennis Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

“We encourage vaccination itself and strive to remove some of the barriers associated with getting vaccinated,” she said.

State data on Wednesday show that 37.2% of Mohave County’s population was vaccinated, well below the state-wide average.

The delta variant is a “very serious” concern, but Burley said he has no idea what can be done other than advancing the vaccination strategy.

Similarly, Brian Douglas, director of public health at Graham County, said the COVID-19 vaccine was “ready available to anyone who wanted it” in his county. Douglas estimates that approximately 34% of Graham County residents have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

“We advertise our vaccination clinics multiple times a day on multiple media sources,” he wrote in an email. “In addition, we vaccinated in poorly serviced areas.”

Cochise County “Life’s Better Vaccinated” Campaign, And the county wants to offer vaccine clinics at local libraries and Dollar General grocery stores, officials said this week.

“Our main concern is that if delta variants become an issue and unvaccinated individuals really get sick and need to be hospitalized, it could be too late for those who decide to get vaccinated. There is, “said a Cochise Health and Social Services official in an email. ..

“Studies show that the vaccine is only 80% effective against delta variants in fully vaccinated individuals. Full vaccination with Moderna and Pfizer means two weeks after the second vaccination. Janssen In the case of (Johnson & Johnson), 2 weeks after the single inoculation. Dosage. “

State data on Wednesday showed that 46.7% of Cochise County’s population was vaccinated.

“Clarify that delta variants are increasing”

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, director of disease management at the Maricopa County Public Health Service, said the number of COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County, including delta variants, increased from about 2.7% to 19% between May and June. It was.

“It’s clear that delta variants are on the rise here in Maricopa County, as in Arizona and the United States,” said Sunenshine of Arizona’s most populous county. “We are watching very carefully how quickly it is increasing, and as much as we can because the vaccine has been found to be very effective in preventing serious consequences from Delta. We are working very hard to continue vaccination of individuals with strain. ”

Vaccine application awaiting full FDA approval

The exact number of cases of delta mutations in Arizona is unknown, but the number continues to grow.

Approximately 15% to 20% of positive COVID-19 tests are sequenced for new coronavirus variants. As of Wednesday, 159 positive COVID-19 tests in Arizona were tested positive for the delta variant. Dashboard It is maintained by the Arizona-based Translational Genomics Institute.

“Not all positive cases are in order,” Christ said. “In the random samples they do, the rate caused by deltas is increasing, so if you haven’t been fully vaccinated yet, it’s time to get vaccinated.”

Navajo Nation confirmed the first case of the Delta variant last month, and on Wednesday the White Mountain Apaches reported two confirmed cases of the Delta variant in two unvaccinated community members on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. did.

According to tribal officials, the case of Fort Apache was identified in a COVID-19 test sample obtained from the White River Service Unit in mid-June.

“This increase in delta mutants is worrisome because it is more contagious and can cause serious illness,” said tribal officials. I wrote in a Facebook post.

Christ hopes that Arizona will improve the COVID-19 vaccination rate. According to her, it could help the vaccine to be fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Currently, they are under what is known as the EUA — Emergency Use Authorization.

Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna have all submitted applications to the FDA for full vaccine approval. It’s unclear when full approval will take place, but it could be as early as autumn, Christ said.

“It can reassure more people,” Christ said. “Many people don’t understand an emergency use authorization.”

While vaccination was delayed, people were still appearing at events to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Christ said.

“Now it’s really those people who didn’t have the time or the ability to get there, but now we’re in the community and closer,” she said. “Or they can get their question answered, or they now have a friend who got it and they are safe, effective and doing well with the vaccine I think.”

Republic reporter Allison Steinbach contributed to this article.

Contact the reporter at [email protected] Or at 602-444-8369.

