Almost all deaths, unvaccinated hospitalization

Jeff Seienz, White House Covid-19 respondent, said at a press conference at the White House about the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine in Washington, DC on April 13, 2021. talked.

More people in the United States are being vaccinated against Covid-19, and the majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among those who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid, according to White House officials. ..

“Almost all Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States occur in unvaccinated individuals,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Seiens said in a press conference. He said cases will continue to increase, especially among unvaccinated individuals, as highly infectious delta variants become established in the United States.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the Covid vaccine currently in use has proven successful in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from delta mutations. Stated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor at the White House, said in a briefing that recent data show that “vaccines are certainly effective” against delta mutants.

“The bottom line is that there is no reason for people over the age of 12 to be seriously affected by the virus,” Zyentz said.

Federal officials are increasingly seeing outbreaks in low-immunization communities, they said.

According to early data, delta variants now account for about 80% of all new cases occurring in parts of the Midwest and alpine states, according to Warensky.

“This surge is a nuisance. We know that delta mutants have become more contagious and are now booming in the pockets of countries with low vaccination rates,” Warensky said in a briefing. It was.

There was a statement when President Joe Biden’s Covid team set goals Inoculate the remaining chunks of the population It hasn’t taken a shot yet.

Biden said on Tuesday that millions of people in the United States remained unvaccinated, “so their community is at risk, their friends are at risk, and the people they care about It’s in danger. “He is in power Focus more on increasing the availability of vaccinations Expand door-to-door sales initiatives in places such as clinics and workplaces.

According to the World Health Organization, the first delta variant detected in India is now spread to more than 100 countries, including the United States.

This is breaking news. Check for updates.