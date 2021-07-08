Reduced cancer mortality in obesity warnings





According to the American Cancer Society’s annual report, improvements in medical research and treatment have reduced overall cancer mortality over the last two decades, but researchers found that obesity is a case of certain types of disease. It warns that it poses a risk factor that can lead to an increase. Report From 2015 to 2018, the overall cancer case fatality rate for men fell by 2.3% annually, faster than the 1.8% decline recorded annually from 2001 to 2015. For women, cancer deaths decreased by 2.1% each year from 2015 to 2018, compared to 1.4% each year from 2001 to 2015. An annual study of cancer status across the country Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Cancer Institute (NCI), North American Central Cancer Registry (NAACCR). Researchers specifically noted that between 2014 and 2018, deaths from lung cancer and melanoma decreased. Karen Knudsen attributed it to “the progression of cancer throughout the continuum, from lower smoking rates to prevent cancer to the discovery of targeted drug therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors.” “While we celebrate progress, we must continue to commit to research, patient support, and advocacy to make even greater progress in improving the lives of cancer patients and their families,” Knudsen said. I added. statement.. Despite the improvement, the study also noted that the previous declining trend of colorectal and female breast cancer mortality slowed, and that prostate cancer mortality leveled off. Researchers say mortality increased in a small group of cancers, including cancers of the pancreas, brain, and other nervous systems in both men and women, cancers in the oral cavity and pharynx in men, and liver and uterus in women. Stated. Obesity has been cited as a major risk factor that can affect cases of colorectal cancer and breast cancer in women and an increase in mortality or a slowdown in previous declines. NCI Director Norman Ned Sharpless said in a statement, “We believe that overtaking tobacco use and addressing obesity, which can be a major correctable factor associated with cancer, can improve further. There are. ” Meanwhile, NAACCR Executive Director Betsy Kohler said more attention should be paid to “assessment of health inequalities,” especially “social factors affecting community health and access to health care.” It was. “Social and economic indicators, especially based on small area assessments, are becoming increasingly important in understanding the burden of cancer,” Kohler explained in a statement.

