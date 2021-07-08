Over 100 COVID Cases Linked to Texas Church Camp





July 8, 2021-57 young people and adults who recently attended a church camp in southern Texas reported COVID-19 positive, and more than 90 others who went to the camp reported self-reported positives. ..Galveston County Health Department District said in news release.. Of the 57 positive tests confirmed, 47 were people over the age of 12 and 10 were adolescents under the age of 12, the health district said. The health department also found 3 delta variant cases and 6 breakthrough cases-defined as occurring more than 2 weeks after the second COVID vaccination. The Health District did not identify the church hosting the camp, but the Chief Pastor of the Clear Creek Community Church in League City, Texas, posted: news release Over 125 people have returned from the COVID camp. “Unfortunately, when we returned from the camp, more than 125 campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Chief Pastor Bruce Wesley. “In addition, hundreds more people were infected with COVID-19 in the camp, and hundreds of others could have been exposed when the infected people returned home from the camp.” More than 400 people attended the camp last month, Wesley said. The youth were in grades 6-12. According to a statement, the church canceled service last Sunday due to an outbreak, but plans to resume service next Sunday. The Clear Creek Community Church is a trans-denominational church based in League City, Texas, with five campuses. The health district said it was notified of the first positive test on June 27. The camp was held at a campsite rented by a church outside Galveston County. According to the health district, the youth group did not leave the campsite during their stay and no other group was on the premises. “I can’t emphasize enough. If you’re old enough, there’s no reason not to get vaccinated. There are plenty of vaccines available,” said Philip Kaiser of the Galveston County District Health Department. The doctor of medicine says. “In this outbreak, at least for now, most people who test positive seem to be old enough to be vaccinated. These vaccines are safe and effective, and you, your family, And it provides your community with the best protection against COVID-19. “

