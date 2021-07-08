Vaccination in the UK is almost half that of a “mixed message”.Vaccines and immunization

Ingestion of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom has nearly halved in the last two weeks, and health experts condemned the mixed government’s message on normality on July 19.

According to a Guardian analysis, intake for people under the age of 30 has been particularly slow in the last three weeks. First surge of enthusiasm The government likened it to a “Glastonberry-style rush.”

No serious supply problems have been reported for any of the three UK-approved coronavirus vaccines.

To ManchesterIf the coronavirus case rate was more than double the UK average, trained military personnel were stationed to assist in the administration of the vaccine, but the soldiers could do little.

At lunchtime on Monday, there was no line at the pop-up clinic in Gorton’s Bellevue. In this ethnically diverse region of eastern Manchester, 61% of the adult population had been first vaccinated by Monday, with a national average of 86% (65% for two doses).

Last week, another pop-up clinic in Multicultural Mosside reported a similar report, with an initial dose of only 45% by Monday. Clinic attendees did not need identification, did not need to register with a general practitioner, nor did they need to prove immigration status.

Manchester’s director of public health, David Regan, said vaccinations were given at both sites, but people were falsely reassured by focusing on “returning to normal.” I was worried that it might be. ..

He states: [opening-up announcement] Regarding the transmission of delta variants. Yes, the link between infection, hospitalization, serious illness, and death is severely weakened, but not completely broken. “

He added that vaccinations in older groups are still at risk of serious illness, and a high proportion of long Covids in all age groups can cause even greater problems.

After being designated as an “enhanced response area” in early June, the military went to Manchester to support mass vaccination. The current issue was involvement, not capacity, Regan said. “We couldn’t manage demand from the queue and turned to a place where there was supply and we had to generate that demand.”

He said the city will have 26,368 reservations next week, using local social media influencers to disseminate information and say, “Ambassador breaking the myths of the WhatsApp group.”

The· Sheffield The Cathedral Quarter and central Kelham have the lowest immunization rates in the United Kingdom. As of Monday, only 31.8% of adults received one dose and 8.4% received two doses.

Greg Fel, director of public health at Shefield, felt that further liberation of society was inevitable, but said people should not underestimate the risks.

“I’m amazed at the idea that this is all over and now it’s gone,” he said. “The roadmap is over. There is no doubt about it. But the virus is still harmful to people and we need to continue to pay attention.”

According to Fel, it was important to increase vaccination before the fall. “I think this country has done a really, really good job on vaccination. There are no two ways to do that. But many people haven’t taken a single dose yet. Don’t worry about dose 2. Please give me.

“For us in our 50s and above, coverage is 90% ish. This is amazing … but it’s still 10% of the population over 50. [who have not had a jab].. In numbers, this is about 16,000 Sheffields over the age of 50 who have not taken their first dose. It’s a non-trivial number of people. Some of them will be harmful. “

Fel said the cathedral and Kelham figures need to be looked at carefully, given that an estimated 66.5% of the residents are students and many have returned home. “They are still included in our number, but in Shefield there are no needles stuck in their arms,” ​​he said.

On Tuesday, there were only 85,811 Covid-19 vaccinations in the United Kingdom. The 7-day average was 114,1532, a 43% decrease from 199,512 two weeks ago.

According to vaccination data for ages 25-29 in the United Kingdom, 27.6% received their first vaccination by June 8 and all of their age categories were eligible. That percentage rose to 37.5% the following week and 46% the following week.

However, in the week leading up to July 6, that percentage has increased by only 2.6 percentage points to 55.6%. A similar trend is evident between the ages of 18 and 24.

The case rate of Covid-19 is high among adolescents, which means that many are not yet able to receive the first dose. On July 2, 422 cases per 100,000 were infected between the ages of 25 and 29, or 189 per 100,000, more than double the number between the ages of 45 and 49.