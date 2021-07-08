Study Details How Delta Variants Dodge the Immune System





Coronavirus delta mutant You can avoid antibodies that target specific parts of the virus, According to a new study published at Nature on Thursday. The findings provide an explanation for the reduced efficacy of the vaccine against Delta compared to other variants. The first variant identified in India is about 60% more contagious than Alpha, the version of the virus that hit most of the UK and Europe earlier this year, and is probably twice as contagious as the original coronavirus. It is believed to have sex. Delta variants are currently promoting the development of unvaccinated populations in countries such as Malaysia, Portugal, Indonesia and Australia. Delta Currently the predominant variant in the United States.. Infectious diseases in the country have peaked at the lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, but virus-related hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet. This is partly due to the relatively high vaccination rate. Forty-eight percent of Americans are fully vaccinated and 55% are vaccinated at least once. But new research has discovered it delta We confirmed previous studies that were less sensitive to a single dose of the vaccine and suggested that the mutant could partially evade the immune system. However, the first mutants identified in South Africa are less severe than beta.

French researchers test how well the antibodies produced by natural infections and the coronavirus vaccine neutralize alpha, beta, delta variants, and reference variants similar to the original version of the virus. Did. Researchers examined blood samples from 103 people infected with the coronavirus. delta Studies have shown that it was much less sensitive than alpha to samples from this group of unvaccinated people. A single dose of the vaccine significantly increased sensitivity, suggesting that people who recover from Covid-19 need to be vaccinated to dodge some mutants. The team also analyzed samples after 59 people received the first and second doses. Astra ZenekOr Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Blood samples from only 10% of people immunized with a single dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were able to neutralize delta and beta variants in laboratory experiments. However, with the second dose, the number increased to 95%. There was no significant difference in the levels of antibodies elicited by the two vaccines.

“A single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca was inadequate or not at all efficient for beta and delta mutants,” the researchers concluded. Data from Israel and the United Kingdom widely support this finding, but these studies suggest that a single dose of the vaccine is sufficient to prevent hospitalization and viral death. The delta mutant also did not respond to the monoclonal antibody bablanivimab produced by Eli Lilly, According to a new study. Fortunately, the other three monoclonal antibodies tested in this study retained efficacy against mutants. In April, the Food and Drug Administration, citing the rise of mutants resistant to bablanivimab Revoked emergency use authorization For use as a single treatment in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

