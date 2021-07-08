Here’s what you need to know about using sunscreen this summer:





Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, but it is also one of the most preventable cancers.

Memphis, TN — The warm climate is here, with crowds gathering outside to enjoy the summer sun. You know the importance of wearing sunscreen, but many still have doubts about when, where, and how to wear sunscreen. Dr. Samuel Linny is a Hematology and Oncology Physician at the Methodist Cancer Institute in Memphis. Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, but he says it can be easily prevented by applying sunscreen to protect the skin. Why do I need to apply sunscreen? Dr. Linny says the sun damages the skin and produces harmful UV rays that can cause cancer. Natural melanin in our skin protects us from some of this sunlight, but not all. Sunscreen acts as a supplement to this natural melanin and prevents it from damaging the skin. When should I wear sunscreen? Simply put, doctors recommend wearing sunscreen whenever you are exposed to direct sunlight, even for a short period of time. This is especially true between 10 am and 4 pm, when the UV index is highest. Otherwise, wear long-sleeved shirts, hats, and other clothing that covers your skin. How Much Sunscreen Should I Use? Doctors recommend using a shot glass-equivalent sunscreen throughout your body. But they say the extras do no harm. When do you apply more sunscreen? Dr. Linny says you need to reapply sunscreen at least every two hours or every time you get out of the water. Which SPF sunscreen is the best? SPF is an abbreviation for sunscreen coefficient. The higher the number, the better the protection from harmful UV rays. SPF 15 blocks about 93% of UV light and SPF 40 blocks 97%. According to Dr. Linny, SPF 40 is sufficient for most people, but if you spend a lot of time outdoors or have a family history of skin cancer, we recommend choosing one with a slightly higher SPF. Do I need to apply sunscreen even if my skin is dark? Okay! Fair-skinned people are more prone to burns, but Dr. Linnie says it’s important to wear sunscreen to protect your skin, as sunlight and sunburn can damage your skin. Okay … but I want to get a tan while protecting my skin. Does sunscreen prevent sunburn? Sunburn is your body’s reaction to injuries caused by too much sunlight in the form of UV rays. Sunscreen limits the exposure of the skin to UV rays. In other words, you won’t get as much sunburn as you would without sunscreen. Can I apply sunscreen if I have a new tattoo? The new tattoo is an open wound, so do not apply sunscreen to that area until it is completely healed. The doctor says you should cover the area with dark clothing instead. Can I use expired sunscreen? Using an expired sunscreen is neither harmful nor dangerous, but it becomes less effective when it expires. Sunscreen should be thrown away after the expiration date. Are tanning beds safer than direct sunlight? number! In fact, Dr. Linny says it’s even worse. Tan beds can expose your skin to large amounts of UV light in a short period of time, increasing your risk of developing skin cancer. Instead, try alternatives such as spray tanning and self-tanning.

